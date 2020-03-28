A company is marketing trendy N95 masks on Facebook and Instagram, flouting bans against ads for personal masks on the platforms

Trend Deploy

Online retailer Trend Deploy says it is selling medical N95 and other types of masks, and running ads on Instagram and Facebook.

N95 masks are crucial for protecting medical staff treating patients with coronavirus, but there is a catastrophic shortage. Some hospitals are running dangerously low or asking staff to reuse single-use masks.

That's despite Facebook's own guidance against advertising PPE equipment for sale on the websites.

The novel coronavirus has infected 487,648 people and killed 22,030 worldwide, and the US has become the third-hardest-hit country after China and Italy.

Online retailer Trend Deploy is advertising patterned N95 masks for sale on Facebook and Instagram as hospitals across the country are facing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially N95 masks that protect against air born illnesses like COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

"Facebook is focused on preventing exploitation of this crisis for financial gain," a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider. "Since COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency, Facebook has removed millions of ads and commerce listings for the sale of masks, hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 test kits. While enforcement is not perfect, we have put several automated detection mechanisms in place to block or remove this material from our platform."

The worldwide death toll of the coronavirus disease that originated in Wuhan, China, is now more than 22,000, and the virus has infected more than 487,000 people. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement and supply chains.

On March 6, Facebook announced it would ban ads for medical face masks and hand sanitizer. As of March 26, Trend Deploy's ads are still active on Facebook and Instagram.

According to Facebook's ad library, Trend Deploy started running this ad on March 22.

The ads are running on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

The company updated its FAQ page with a statement: "Due to an unexpected and unanticipated raise in social media exposure, we're experiencing a spike on orders which may affect our standard shipping/delivery time ... Our peace of mind rests in the fact we have successfully delivered thousands of orders, all without a SINGLE lost item!"

Trend Deploy's Facebook page was created on March 21, but the Internet Archive has copies of its Facebook presence as far back as December of 2018, indicating that Facebook has previously removed the page, but Facebook's ad moderators still aren't flagging the new development fast enough.

