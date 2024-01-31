New company moving into site of former Christmas Tree Shops store on Cape Cod

A new company is moving into the site of the former Christmas Tree Shops building in Bourne at the base of the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod.

Carver, Massachusetts-based TULP Outdoor Living, a family-owned furniture store, started the move-in process at 6A Cranberry Highway on Tuesday, the Cape Cod Times reported. Spirit Halloween previously occupied the space during the spooky season.

The outdoor furniture and accessories retailer hopes to open its doors to customers beginning on March 1.

The Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops store, long known for its iconic windmill and thatched roof, welcomed visitors to the Cape for decades.

Gabriel Kroeze, one of TULP’s owners, told the Times that the building’s windmill is what caught his eye.

“We are from the Netherlands, so we are from the windmill country,” Kroeze told the newspaper. “That got my attention.”

TULP offers 250 contemporary outdoor furniture items including bar chairs and tables, dining and lounge sets, daybeds, sofa sets, and other products made from teak wood, wicker, and Sunbrealla fabric.

Christmas Tree Shops locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire closed over the summer after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and held liquidation sales at all of its stores.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Tropical design’: New Margaritaville Resort slated to open on Cape Cod this summer

3 Cape Cod resorts undergoing $40M renovation ahead of summer season

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW