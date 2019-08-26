Company News for Aug 26, 2019

Salesforce.com, Inc. CRM shares rose 3.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 66 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL fell 18.9% after the company posted second-quarter revenues of $1.78 billion, missing Zacks Consensus Estimate by nearly 2.9%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.