Company News For Dec 26, 2018

- Apple, Inc.’s AAPL shares declined 2.6% on reports that Chinese companies are urging their employees to boycott the iPhone maker in retaliation to the arrest of Huawei CFO Sabrina Meng
- Shares of MINDBODY, Inc. MB surged 65% after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity in a deal worth $1.9 billion for $36.50 per share cash
- Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares declined 7.6% after the company cut prices for it Model 3 in China for the third time in two months
- Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR jumped 6.4% after the FDA approved its Inbrija for off episodes in people with Parkinson's disease
