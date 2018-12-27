Company News For Dec 27, 2018

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares jumped 6% after the company was given a grant of $185 million by the Israeli government in return for a $5 billion expansion of it chip-making operations in that country

Shares of JD.com, Inc. JD rallied 6.8% after a share buyback program of up to $1 billion was authorized by the company’s board, which would be executed over the next 12 months

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s TEVA shares surged 8.4% after Neos Therapeutics, Inc. NEOS said that it has entered a confidential licensing and settlement agreement with the company in a move to resolve patent litigation related to a ADHD treatment