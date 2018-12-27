Company News For Dec 27, 2018

- Intel Corporation’s INTC shares jumped 6% after the company was given a grant of $185 million by the Israeli government in return for a $5 billion expansion of it chip-making operations in that country
- Shares of JD.com, Inc. JD rallied 6.8% after a share buyback program of up to $1 billion was authorized by the company’s board, which would be executed over the next 12 months
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s TEVA shares surged 8.4% after Neos Therapeutics, Inc. NEOS said that it has entered a confidential licensing and settlement agreement with the company in a move to resolve patent litigation related to a ADHD treatment
- Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE increased 4.7% on reports that the company has entered the final stages of negotiations with Marriott International, Inc. MAR over how much fees the hotel company will pay the online booking giant
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Marriott International (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research