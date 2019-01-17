Company News For Jan 17, 2019

- Shares of BlackRock, Inc. BLK gained 3.1% after reporting fourth quarter 2018 revenues of $3,434 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,430 million
- Fiserv, Inc.’s FISV shares declined 3.3% after company announced that it will acquire First Data FDC in a deal valued $22 billion
- The Charles Schwab Corporation’s SCHW shares rallied 5.5% after the company reported fourth quarter 2018 earnings per share of $0.65, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64
- Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK rallied 2.1% after the company reported fourth quarter 2018 earnings per share of $0.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92
