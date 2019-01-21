Company News For Jan 21, 2019

- Netflix Inc.’s NFLX shares plummeted 4% after the company said its first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share will be $0.56, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83
- Shares of SunTrust Banks Inc. STI soared 4.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40
- Tesla Inc. TSLA shares plunged 13% after the company declared that it will reduce headcount by 7% and its fourth quarter 2018 profit is likely to decline
- Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. SLB surged 8.1% after the company reported fourth quarter 2018 revenues of $8,180 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,062 million
