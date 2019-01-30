Company News For Jan 30, 2019

- Harley-Davidson Inc.’s HOG shares plummeted 5.1% after reporting in-line fourth quarter 2018 earnings, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17
- Shares of Xerox Corp. XRX jumped 11.4% after the company declared that its 2019 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $3.70 - $3.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66
- HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA shares surged 4.8% after posting fourth quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $2.99, Outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59
- Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE soared 3.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny
