Company News For Jan 30, 2019

Zacks Equity Research
Companies In The News Are: HOG,XRX,PFE,HCA
  • Harley-Davidson Inc.’s HOG shares plummeted 5.1% after reporting in-line fourth quarter 2018 earnings, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17
  • Shares of Xerox Corp. XRX jumped 11.4% after the company declared that its 2019 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $3.70 - $3.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66
  • HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA shares surged 4.8% after posting fourth quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $2.99, Outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE soared 3.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Xerox Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research