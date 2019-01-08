Company News For Jan 8, 2019

- Loxo Oncology Inc.’s LOXO shares jumped 66.3% after pharmaceutical behemoth Eli Lilly and Co. LLY said it will acquire the company for $8 billion
- Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR soars 5.5% following news that activist investor Starboard Value LP has sought a change in its board and demands disinvestment ofunderperforming Family Dollar business
- PG&E Corp.’s PCG shares plunged 22.3% following reports that the company is considering filing for bankruptcy protectionrelated to potential liabilities from wildfires
- Shares of Mattel Inc. MAT surged 7.7% after the company unveiled a new partnership with Korean boy band BTS
