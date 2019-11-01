Company News for Nov 1, 2019

- Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX rose 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $6,747 million, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate of $6,660 million
- Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company KHC rose 13.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents
- Shares of Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 0.4% after the company said that it will ban political advertising on its platform from the upcoming month
- Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 0.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share, beatingthe Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research