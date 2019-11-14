Company News For Nov 14, 2019

- Luckin Coffee Inc.’s LK shares soared 13.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted loss per share of $0.32, narrower-than the Zacks Consensual Estimate of a loss per share of $0.37.
- Energizer Holdings Inc. ENR climbed 15.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.93, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.
- Shares of CAE Inc. CAE surged 3.7% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB shares jumped 18% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.13, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
