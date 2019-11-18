Company News For Nov 18, 2019

- Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT rose nearly 9% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4 cents
- Shares of Digi International Inc. DGII rose nearly 15% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.18 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07
- Shares of resTORbio, Inc. TORC plunged 86.3% after the company reported that its Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial of RTB101 was unsuccessful
- Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB fell 35.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23
