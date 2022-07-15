Company that operates Royal Park Bridge to pay $8.2M to family of woman who fell to her death

A company that operates the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach has agreed to pay $8.27 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a 79-year-old woman who fell to her death while crossing the span in February.

Attorney Lance Ivey, who negotiated the settlement with Florida Drawbridges on behalf of the family of retired journalist Carol Wright, called it “one of the largest, if not the largest, settlements for a case of this kind.”

Carol Easterling Wright, 79, in a family-provided photo. Wright fell to her death while walking her bike across the Royal Park Bridge on Feb. 6, 2022.

The family has already set aside $1 million of the proceeds to establish a scholarship at Wright’s alma mater, the University of Miami. Priority will be given to first-generation college students, Ivey said.

Most importantly, he said, with evidence showing that the bridgetender violated basic rules that could have saved Wright’s life, Florida Drawbridges agreed to take steps in hopes of preventing a similar accident in the future.

It agreed to begin doing criminal background checks on bridgetenders and to require them to undergo recertification training. The company also agreed to better monitor tenders’ work habits by conducting regular audits.

And, in another nod to the legacy Wright will leave behind, the company agreed to require all bridgetenders to watch a 23-minute video Ivey’s office prepared that chronicles Wright’s life and her death and the pain it caused those who loved her.

“We made it clear we weren’t going to take the money and run,” said Ivey, who represents Wright’s niece, Jill Humphrey Sanchez.

Sanchez and other family members were adamant that they wanted the company to institute reforms. And, Ivey said, while they weren't legally required to do so, company officials agreed.

“Obviously, it doesn’t bring Carol back,” Ivey said of the family’s reaction to the settlement. “They’re devastated. But they’re glad that changes are happening that will prevent future accidents.”

The Pompano Beach company, which has a $91.5 million eight-year contract with the Florida Department of Transportation to operate and maintain state-owned bridges in Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and St. Lucie counties, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Royal Park Bridge remains open Feb. 6 as rescue personnel work the scene where a bicyclist fell to her death when the bridge opened while she was crossing it.

Bridge tender facing criminal charges in woman's death

Wright, who worked for The Palm Beach Daily News and was a longtime spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office, was walking her bicycle across the bridge from Palm Beach at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the span began to open.

Trapped on the bridge roughly 10 feet from the crossing gates, Wright desperately clung to the railing and an unidentified skateboarder tried to grab her, witnesses told West Palm Beach police.

But neither Wright nor the skateboarder could hold on. She fell about 50 feet to the concrete below and was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation by West Palm Beach police found that bridgetender Artissua Paulk was texting with her supervisor, Kathy Harper, shortly before she raised the span.

Further, police said, the 44-year-old Greenacres woman violated rules that require tenders to step outside three times to visually check to make sure no traffic or pedestrians are on the bridge before opening it. Video showed Paulk had not left the bridgetender’s house for four hours before Wright’s death, police said.

Frantic texts Paulk exchanged with Harper showed she realized what had happened.

In one chilling exchange, Paulk told Harper: “I killed a lady on the bridge.”

Attorney Lance Ivey announces the family of Carol Wright is filing a wrongful-death lawsuit regarding her fatal fall from the Royal Park Bridge on Feb. 6. He was joined at the press conference in West Palm Beach near the bridge by Jill Sanchez, Wright's niece.

Harper, who is Paulk’s mother-in-law, told Paulk to tell police she had made the required visual checks. She also warned Paulk to delete the texts they had exchanged. While the texts were deleted, police were able to recover them.

Later, texting with a friend, Paulk blamed Wright for her own death. “I didn’t do it,” Paulk wrote. “She dropped her phone went for it fell in.”

But, Ivey said, Wright didn’t take her phone with her when she rode her bicycle to Palm Beach to visit a bookstore.

Paulk, who had worked for Florida Drawbridges for about a year, and Harper were fired days after Wright’s death. Paulk was also charged with manslaughter. She was released on a $20,000 bond. No trial date has been set.

