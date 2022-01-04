Company operating military housing, including Fort Bliss, reaches settlement over fraud accusations

Aaron Martinez, El Paso Times
·4 min read

One of the largest privatized military housing companies, which manages houses at Fort Bliss, will pay more than $65 million in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. military.

Balfour Beatty Communities LLC pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to one count of major fraud against the U.S. as part of a plea agreement where company officials admitted their employees falsified records of maintenance and resident satisfaction of military housing, including at Fort Bliss, to continue to receive government funds.

Department of Justice
Department of Justice

As part of the plea agreement, Balfour Beatty Communities agreed to pay about $33.6 million in criminal fines and $31.8 million in restitution, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

The allegations made against Balfour Beatty Communities were that from about 2013 to 2019, company employees falsified information so that BBC’s incentive fee requests reflected that BBC had met performance objectives, officials said.

However, the company actually failed to meet those objectives in many of the quarters during that time, officials said.

The objectives included primarily related to maintenance and resident satisfaction at various military housing projects.

“Instead of promptly repairing housing for U.S. servicemembers as required, BBC lied about the repairs to pocket millions of dollars in performance bonuses,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement. “This pervasive fraud was a consequence of BBC’s broken corporate culture, which valued profit over the welfare of servicemembers.”

The company is required to submit to U.S. military service branches proof that it had satisfied performance objectives.

Balfour Beatty Communities officials in a statement accepted responsibility for the falsified records and stated they would make changes to prevent further fraud against the U.S. government.

“Balfour Beatty is committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct,” company officials said in a statement. “The wrongdoing that took place is completely contrary to the way the company expects its people to behave. The Company apologizes for the actions of communities to all its stakeholders. It has been made clear to all employees that breaches of policies, procedures, or law will not be tolerated.”

The company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, agreed to serve three years of probation and engage an independent compliance monitor for a period of three years, officials said.

More: US Rep. Veronica Escobar coauthors letter to Army on remediation of Castner Range

More: Republican and Democrat lawmakers tour Fort Bliss weeks after soldier was assaulted

Monaco said the Dec. 22 settlement “sends a clear message to companies that if they do not maintain adequate compliance programs, voluntarily self-disclose misconduct, and fully cooperate with the government, they will pay a price that outweighs the profits they once reaped.”

The company also separately entered into a False Claims Act settlement with the U.S. to resolve its civil liability for $35.2 million. The amounts paid under the civil settlement will be credited against the amounts owed under company’s criminal plea, officials said.

Balfour Beatty Communities LLC operates privatized military housing communities at 21 U.S. Air Force, 18 U.S. Navy and 16 U.S. Army bases.

“The Western District of Texas is home to some of the largest military installations in the country and our district works tirelessly to protect and serve our military families,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement. “The resolution entered with BBC concerns conduct that impacted military families in our district at Lackland Air Force Base and Fort Bliss Army Base. This resolution is an important step in holding private military housing providers accountable to our servicemembers and their families.”

More: Reward offered for information on human remains found earlier this year on Fort Bliss

More: William Beaumont Army Medical Center now part of new network of military medical markets

According to court documents, two employees have pleaded guilty to their roles in the fraud scheme.

Former community manager Stacy Cabrera pleaded guilty April 21 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud., while former regional manager Rick Cunefare pleaded guilty June 9 to major fraud against the United States.

Court records do not show when the defendants will be sentenced.

The employees were accused of altering or manipulating data in property management software. They also allegedly destroyed and falsified “resident comment cards to falsely inflate these metrics and, ultimately, to fraudulently induce the service branches to pay performance incentive fees which BBC had not earned,” Department of Justice officials said.

The actions of the employees led to “lengthy and unnecessary delays in the resolution of maintenance issues to the detriment of servicemembers and their families,” Department of Justice officials said.

More: Crime of the week: El Paso police seek help with unsolved 2003 Christmas Eve murder

More: 1 pill can kill: El Paso sees large increase in fentanyl seizures, related overdose deaths

Changes implemented by BBC, according to a statement, include “restructuring of the Communities management team including the additional appointment of several key executives and a Chief Compliance Officer for the U.S.,” company officials said.

The company also “enhanced its ethics and compliance training for all employees and has made significant improvements to the maintenance work order processing system, underpinned by enhanced controls and protocols that are aimed to prevent misuse and strengthen oversight,” company officials said.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Company operating Fort Bliss housing reaches settlement over fraud accusations

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top suspect in Haiti assassination probe in U.S. custody in Miami

    A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is in U.S. custody in Miami after being arrested Tuesday morning by Homeland Security agents upon arrival from Panama, multiple U.S. government sources familiar with the matter told McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

  • Bill Would Let School Districts Divert Local Tax Money to Private Education

    For decades, “public education funding” has carried a simple connotation: money, raised by state and local taxpayers, going to local public schools. But Rep. Kevin Verville sees that as a flawed definition. And he’s betting that his fellow Republican legislators do, too. “When I hear the term public education, I hear that we are going […]

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * French government officials vowed to enact by mid-January a law to block unvaccinated people from hospitality venues, despite the legislation hitting a procedural hitch in parliament overnight. * The number of daily infections more than doubled in Romania following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one. * Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 11,507 cases on Dec. 30 as a fourth wave of the virus swept across the country and put healthcare under renewed pressure.

  • Backlash against face masks in secondary schools as Covid cases ease

    Plans to force children to wear face masks in secondary schools were hit by a backlash on Sunday night as figures showed a fall in the number of new Covid cases.

  • NH Supreme Court suspends attorney suing Hingham, Carver over school mask mandates

    Robert Fojo, barred for alleged mishandling of client funds, has yet to win any of his cases related to mask mandates and COVID-19 policies.

  • Drivers trapped in cars after U.S. snowstorm shuts major road in Virginia

    Drivers in Virginia were stranded in their vehicles overnight as authorities worked to reopen an icy stretch of Interstate 95 closed after a storm blanketed the U.S. region in snow a day earlier, officials said on Tuesday. I-95, a major north-south thoroughfare, was shut down in both directions near Fredricksburg, about 55 miles (89 km), the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The standstill began on Monday as more than a foot (30 cm) of snow fell in parts of the U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions, causing multiple crashes and spin-outs, local media reported.

  • $15,000 reward offered for help finding bandit who shot Warner Robins bank teller

    The suspect could very well be a local, but cops aren’t ruling anyone out.

  • U.S. schools delay openings as Omicron rages; New York City hits 33% positivity rate

    Thousands of U.S. schools delayed this week's scheduled return to classrooms following the holiday break or switched to remote learning as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pushed COVID-19 cases to record levels. In other school districts, officials pressed on with plans to reopen, including in hard-hit New York City, where one of every three COVID-19 tests over the last week was positive for the virus, according to city data released on Monday. Nationwide, the country is averaging 18% of tests coming back positive, according to the Mayo Clinic.

  • NYC Elementary School Stays Closed after Holiday Break Due to Covid Staffing Shortages

    Due to Covid staffing shortages, PS-58, a New York elementary school, announced it would not open for classes on Monday.

  • Posts misleadingly claim Japan 'declared end of Covid' after cases dropped

    A claim circulated online in South Korea in late December 2021 that neighbouring Japan had "declared the end of Covid". The posts were shared as coronavirus infections in South Korea soared while Japan saw a decrease in cases. But as of January 4, 2022, Japanese authorities have not made any such declaration. In fact, officials have warned of a possible rebound in cases from holiday travel and the fast-spreading Omicron variant."Japan with a population of 140 million declared the end of Covid-19

  • The Big Red Flag Under Kanye West’s Democratic Fig Leaf

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Kanye West ran for President in 2020, it appeared that veteran political operatives of both stripes were more than happy to take the rapper and fashion mogul’s money. The truth may be far sketchier.While it initially seemed like Republican and Democratic operatives were both benefiting from West’s quixotic White House bid, The Daily Beast recently revealed it was mostly GOP insiders who ran Kanye’s campaign, with many of them taking

  • Christmas cruise turns into nightmare for Ohio family stuck quarantining in Puerto Rican hotel

    It was supposed to be a magical Christmas cruise. But for the Moyer family, it turned into chaos.

  • Another Far-Right Group Is Scrutinized in Effort to Aid Trump

    Days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, federal law enforcement officials pursued two high-profile extremist groups: the far-right nationalist Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers militia. Members of both organizations were quickly arrested on attention-grabbing charges, accused of plotting to interfere with the certification of the 2020 vote count. Now congressional investigators are examining the role of another right-wing paramilitary group that was involved in a less p

  • Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’

    Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a touching message for the new year.

  • Northern California to be hit with series of winter storms, bringing rain and high winds

    The North State will be hit with a series of winter storms this week that will bring rain to the valley and snow to higher elevations.

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • ‘This is your Asian family’: Wine-holding woman calls her ‘Asian kids’ during racist rant in Las Vegas

    A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Employee Who Beat a Black Man Having a Seizure In a North Carolina Convenience Store Is Arrested as Community Outrage Builds

    A video has emerged in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, showing a clerk at a local convenience store beating a customer as he suffers a seizure. […]

  • Shed fire on land of ‘cult’ eyed as cause of devastating Colorado blazes that destroyed 1,000 homes

    Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver