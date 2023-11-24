Company plans to buy Barclay properties in Sark

The Barclay estate in Sark includes more than 100 properties

A company has announced its intention to buy the Sark properties previously owned by the Barclay brothers.

The estate covers about 20% of the island and includes more than 80 residential properties, five hotels and 19 commercial premises.

The Sark Property Company is preparing a cash bid for the estate.

It said Sark Estate Management, which runs the estate, was currently owned by Alistair Barclay, the heir of the late Sir David Barclay.

The Sark Property Company was established earlier in 2023 by the island's Seigneur Christopher Beaumont and businessman Sven Lorenz.

Mr Lorenz said "it's the biggest portfolio of real estate in Sark" and an initial agreement on the sale had been signed.

Some of the hotels owned by the Barclays including The Moinerie have reopened in recent years

Some of the hotels, including The Moinerie and Dixcart, have reopened in recent years after closing to the public eight years ago.

The Barclay brothers - Sir Frederick and the late Sir David - bought the properties in Sark in 2007, after buying the nearby island of Brecqhou.

Buying Brecqhou - and the castle built by the brothers - is not part of the deal.

Mr Beaumont said the company was "working to secure the best possible outcome for the long-term sustainability of the community".

"We will invest in affordable housing and financially support a mortgage programme," he said.

Mr Beaumont said if the purchase was successful there would be local job opportunities "straight away".

Sven Lorenz said they had been working on the deal for two-and-a-half years

Mr Lorenz said he understood islanders would be concerned about a single investor buying up property on the island.

"We've been working on this for two-and-a-half years, so this is not a sudden development, we've been engaging with what I would describe as a group of two dozen high net worth investors," he said.

He said he would make money from the project but said it would be transparent as the company would be floated as a publicly limited entity and all accounts would have to be published.

He added: "We are in the final steps of putting together a funding package which will allow us to make an offer to Alistair Barclay and then we will see where this goes."

