Is your company ready to succeed in the post-COVID workplace?

Lesly Couper
·3 min read

Although we may be nearing the end of COVID protocols and restrictions, the impact of the pandemic on our workforce will be long lasting.

To move forward, we must first acknowledge that we have witnessed an unprecedented shift in power.

Employees now hold the power, and employers must adjust to this new paradigm. During the pandemic, many people became introspective. They realigned personal priorities and decided that it is more important to work to live the life they want than live to work.

Family time, balance and fulfillment are now at the top of employees’ “must have” lists.

More: Seven tips to help keep employees, customers safe

Prior to the pandemic, we started to experience the impact of a skilled worker shortage as a nation.

By 2020, talent shortages had tripled in the 10 years prior due to the rate at which Baby Boomers were retiring and the younger generations not having the talent and skills to fill the open positions.

The trajectory of the talent gap and worker shortage changed greatly with the onset of the pandemic.

Nearly 40 million workers have left the workforce since last spring creating what is now called the Great Resignation.

The Baby Boomers are retiring faster than anticipated. Between burnout and concerns over health and safety, many saw it as a good time to exit the workforce.

In addition, working parents have struggled to find available, affordable and safe childcare.

Add to that a renewed perspective of work in which they are looking for fulfillment and more flexibility. With the most job vacancies we have seen in at least two decades, more employees are confident to walk away from jobs they find unfulfilling or simply not for them, signifying the current rise in worker bargaining power.

Help needed: How the Rockford hospitality industry is addressing staff shortages

Closing the skills gap will take time, determination and collaboration, but there are a few tactics organizations can implement today to help fill their current openings.

  • Create and expand upskilling and training initiatives for current employees.

  • Work with our educational institutions to strengthen talent pipelines and improve alignment between programs and the skills needed in our local workforce.

  • Adjust your hiring mindset to focus on knowledge, skills and abilities to build a workforce based in capabilities, not experience. Hire and train those who show capacity to learn your operation.

  • Make equity and inclusion your friend so that you broaden the potential candidate pool.

Not only do we have skills gap but we are in the midst of a talent war. It is more important than ever to keep the employees that you have.

It will come down to willingness to adjust your mindset and acknowledge that employees’ expectations have shifted. As employers, we must place a great value on human capital and focus on employee engagement and satisfaction. Some items to consider include:

  • Create professional development and career advancement opportunities at all levels of your organization.

  • A strong culture and sense of belonging should start at the top. Make sure your managers understand your culture and are not compelling great employees to leave.

  • Improve your onboarding process so that employees feel welcomed and engaged from day one.

  • Ensure that sure your employees are appreciated and recognized and don't feel overworked and overwhelmed.

  • Be open to create flexible working arrangements and individualized solutions for your employees.

The motivation to work is changing, and we need to be willing to change our mindset and make adjustments.

Culture and reputation are key now and in the future. It is important to establish clarity about the culture of your organization and create an environment of belonging where employees are engaged and fulfilled.

If human capital is not foremost in your strategic objectives, revisit your plan soon.

Lesly Couper is chief operating officer with Workplace Staffing and Search.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Is your company ready to succeed in a post-COVID workplace?

