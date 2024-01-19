Company sentenced for Valdosta chemical woes

Jan. 18—VALDOSTA — A New Jersey-based company was sentenced in federal court for mishandling dangerous chemicals in its Valdosta facility, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Care Environmental Corporation was sentenced to five years of organizational probation, a $50,000 fine and $135,000 restitution for cleanup, the statement said.

From 2004-2019, Care operated a warehouse on Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard where the firm collected and stored pesticides, poisons, chemicals and other wastes from homes and generators, the justice department said.

An inspection in Oct. 2019 found about 2,100 55-gallon drums, 200 large totes and two storage tanks containing waste substances in the warehouse, as well as a large jug of carbon disulfide, a known hazardous waste. The warehouse was shut down in December 2019.

The materials inside the building were health and fire hazards, the justice department said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.