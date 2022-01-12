🌱 Company Sold, New Model Home Opens, Ravens Reserve
First, today's weather:
Partly sunny and not as cold. High: 41 Low: 28.
T. Rowe Price settles ERISA case for $7 million (Pensions & Investments)
Live Next To Ravens' Practice Field In Owings Mills (Owings Mills-Reisterstown Patch)
Ravens Add Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals (Sports Illustrated)
Owings Mills-Reisterstown: Cats, Dogs, Pets Available For Adoption At Area Shelters (Owings Mills-Reisterstown Patch)
Clearview Group Named the 2021 Mid-Market Advisory Partner of the Year by Industry-Leading Workiva (Yahoo Finance)
2022 Sony Open odds, field: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that's nailed seven majors (msnNOW)
Seven Schools Selected To Perform at the 2022 International Thespian Festival (ITF) (Broadway World)
Richmond American to Debut New Model Home in Owings Mills (PRNewswire)
Ravens clean out lockers after 'whirlwind' season (wmar2news.com)
After four decades, Baltimore retailer Race Pace Bicycles sold to Trek Bicycles (Baltimore Sun)
BCoFD : How Residents Can Help Ease Strain On EMS During COVID-19 Surge (Press Release Desk )
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he's focused on getting healthy, not a new contract (ESPN)
Ravens 2022 Schedule Set (Sports Illustrated)
Who’s Hiring In Owings Mills-Reisterstown Area: This Week’s Newest Job Openings (Owings Mills-Reisterstown Patch)
Compassion International's 'Fill The Stadium' Initiative Announces $35 Million Goal Reached (Yahoo Finance)
Penn State's Class of 2022 Recruits Impress in All-American Bowl (State College News)
Baltimore County Police: Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death In A Pikesville Apartment (Press Release Desk )
All-American Bowl: The week's top performers (247Sports)
Baltimore County Police: The Baltimore County Police Department Announces Command Level Promotions And Movements Within The Agency (Press Release Desk
Under scrutiny: how Baltimore City & County governments vet employees (Fox Baltimore)
Omicron forces short college courses to go online (The Washington Post)
Baltimore Humane Society: "Please SHARE & help us find Skittles, Princess and all of our shelter pets the loving homes they deserve! bmorehumane.org/adopt #PetsoftheWeek #AdoptDontShop #BatimoreHumane" (Facebook)
Stevenson University: "A reminder that all students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to submit a negative COVID test prior to their arrival on campus for the Spring 2022 semester.For full details, visit stevenson.edu/safe and read the Reentry ..." (Instagram)
Northwest Chamber of Commerce: "Our member Heart To Beat LLC has many CPR/AED/First Aid trainings approaching. Take a look below for their schedule then click this link to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/heart-to-beat-llc-21729373275" (Facebook)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Owings Mills West: "Times and locations the county will be handing out free at-home COVID tests. - Also, you can now schedule a COVID test below. https://baltimorecountymd.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cbaf86a2bdbcdec61dc8b8add&id=0750ab4395&e=f032aa..." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Sagamore Forest/Worthington Hillside: "ISO Invisible Fence Batteries - Looking for an invisible fence collar battery I can buy today! Our order keeps getting delayed and my adventurous pup has discovered her collar is dead…aka… she’s going on adventures around Sagamore Fores..." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, McDonogh: "Stencil painters - Need small entrance and powder room flooring makeover" (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Sagamore Forest/Worthington Hillside: "About Santoni's - I see so many wonderful posts about great restaurants, good food, decent service people in the Reisterstown & Glyndon area, which is wonderful. Today I would like to give a thumbs up to our Santoni's market. I went in ..." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Owings Mills-Cedarmere: "I want to recommend PIEDRAS CALIENTE BISTRO in Reisterstown (21-A Main St across R'town Road from Weis Market). - The food is absolutely delicious. They serve a variety of foods, both American and Central American. The chefs really kno..." (Nextdoor)
CCBCMD: "Apply to CCBC or register for Spring 2022 classes now through Jan. 21 and you won’t pay any registration or payment plan fees – a savings of up to $85! Registration and payment plan fees will be deducted from the student’s final bill for..." (Instagram)
