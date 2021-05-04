The company where your colleagues decide your salary

Dougal Shaw - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
Company photo
Company photo

A software firm is taking a radical approach to how it treats employees. 10Pines tries to be transparent and democratic, even allowing staff to set each other's salaries.

Ariel Umansky decided to turn down his proposed 7% pay rise in December 2020. He felt he could not justify it in front of his colleagues. In fact it was the second time in five years that he'd declined a raise at 10Pines.

"I felt kind of insecure and exposed about me being close to or even on top of people that I considered had a better performance than me," explains Umansky. "It's easy to feel like a fraud."

Salaries are decided three times a year at the Argentinian company's "rates meeting", which includes everyone except new hires still on probation. Employees (or mentors on their behalf) can put themselves forward for a raise, which is then openly debated.

10Pines is a technology business founded in 2010 with 85 employees, based in Buenos Aires. It writes software for clients including Starbucks and Burger King, making things like online loyalty cards for customers, apps and e-commerce platforms.

Every year 50% of its profits are shared among staff.

Meeting
Issues such as individuals' salaries are discussed in open meetings like this one, held before Covid

"A key aspect [of open salaries] isn't knowing how much everyone is earning," says Umansky, "but knowing who earns more than who - it's the hierarchy, right?"

10Pines aspires to have a flat hierarchy, and be transparent with employees, as much as possible. After a three-month trial period, new staff join the rest of the team in monthly, open meetings in which key company decisions are decided, such as potential new clients, expenses, company finances - and of course salaries.

There's no overall CEO and no real managers within teams, though there are senior figures who are partners, known as "associates" and "masters".

"Since there are no bosses to decide raises, we delegate power to the people," says Jorge Silva, 10Pines co-founder and a "master".

"We don't want a salary gap like in the United States."

New joiners can negotiate their own salary to a certain extent, says Silva, which can be an issue at the beginning. Their proposed salary is discussed with those of a similar experience at the company, to gain their consent.

In the final interview of the hiring process the candidate meets the entire team of 80-odd people, an introduction to the way the group dynamic works. There are no technical questions at this stage, it's more about learning about people's interests and a chance for them to see how 10Pines works.

"I've been on the other side of it and it's uncomfortable, but informal," says Silva. "But we have stopped hiring processes at this stage," he adds. "Even if they are geniuses, we can feel if they will create tension by not fitting into the team."

Organisation chart
A company diagram gives an overview of how the system works, with fluid, open groups working within the broader "roots" team

10Pines calls its approach "sociocracy". It was inspired by the Brazilian businessman Ricardo Semler and his experience transforming his family's manufacturing firm Semco. He turned it into a so-called "agile, collaborative company" with workers taking oversight of issues traditionally left to managers, finding it led to a low turnover of staff and revitalised the firm's fortunes. He wrote about it in a book called Maverick!

"We took that as our bible," says Silva.

There are increasingly "pockets of progressive, transparent companies" like this around the world, according to Ben Whitter, author of Human Experience at Work, and head of employee coaching and consultancy firm HEX Organization in the UK. The idea of transparent salaries can be a good way to level the playing field, between men and women for example, he thinks.

"In many companies salaries can be set in the shadows, and there is a fear that they are decided by 'who you know'. This way makes it clear and accountable."

However, he can see some drawbacks to the arrangements at 10Pines too. While this set-up may work when you have 80 employees, once that doubles, the benefits can tail off, he reckons.

And hiring decisions based on the individual meeting the whole workforce can disadvantage those of an introverted disposition, while also creating a "natural bias of groupthink, where people make decisions they wouldn't normally make as an individual, raising issues about diversity and inclusion".

Employee
Since Covid, meetings have moved online or outside

However, 10Pines says it runs diversity programmes, like women-only apprenticeship schemes, and it believes its overall approach can survive at scale.

"We have evolved the process over 12 years," explains Angeles Tella Arena, an experienced software developer at the firm. "For example, we started salary discussions when we had 30 employees and were afraid it wouldn't work with 50, but we just kept adapting. You need to update processes so trust is maintained."

It may be necessary to create a second office if the company continues to grow, which would replicate and run the same system autonomously, she says.

"The key thing is to understand there is a difference between equal and fair," says co-founder Jorge Silva. "We are not all equals, but we try to be fair. We don't want to be like the classic company that tries to control employees and treats them like children."

You can follow business reporter Dougal Shaw on Twitter: @dougalshawbbc

Recommended Stories

  • Nigel Dodds ousted from DUP as party rebels get their way

    The DUP purge continued on Tuesday night after Lord Dodds announced he would step down as deputy leader and the party confirmed it would elect Arlene Foster’s successor by the end of next week. Just days after hardliners forced Mrs Foster to announce her resignation as party leader and Northern Ireland’s first minister, Lord Dodds confirmed that he would also vacate his position. In a statement issued last night, the 62-year-old, who previously served as the DUP’s Westminster leader, said that he had intended to step back whenever the “next internal election cycle had occurred” after being given a peerage. He added that under the party’s election rules, peers did not qualify for leadership positions and it would therefore be “incongruous and inappropriate” to continue in post. However, his departure is likely to be seen as another scalp for the rebels who last week forced out Mrs Foster over mounting frustration in the party over the leadership’s handling of Brexit and moderate stance on social issues.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • It took Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 14 years to start dating. Here's a timeline of their sweet relationship.

    The costar celebrities met on "That '70s Show," but it took years for their real-life romance to begin. Here's a breakdown of their relationship.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to publish children's book based on Prince Harry's relationship with their son Archie

    She has been an actress, blogger, human rights activist, narrator, producer and investor. But now, the Duchess of Sussex has added another string to her bow, that of children’s author. Meghan, 39, has written a book about the “special bond” between father and son, inspired by the relationship between her husband, the Duke of Sussex, and their son, Archie, who turns two on Thursday. The story, called The Bench, evolved from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on his first Father’s Day and is her first foray into children’s literature. Illustrated by a California-based artist Christian Robinson, the 40-page book, aimed at children aged three to seven, will be published on June 8. The Duchess said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

  • George Lucas was convinced 'Star Wars' would flop and refused to believe it was a hit until he got a call telling him to turn on the news

    During a 2015 panel, Lucas recalled how no one thought the movie would be a hit - not himself, not 20th Century Fox, and not even his friends.

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for killing his dog and throwing it on the grill

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi

    Berlin police arrested a 53-year-old German man on suspicion of sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists that were signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group, as officials warned Tuesday of a disturbing rise in far-right extremism across Germany. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said far-right crimes rose 5.65% in 2020, accounting for more than half of all “politically motivated” crimes. “This shows again that right-wing extremism is the biggest threat for our country,” Seehofer told reporters Tuesday.

  • Short-nosed, bug-eyed dogs bond more with their owners, experts say. Here’s why

    For many, it’s (scientific) love at first sight.

  • Seldom-used veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews play pivotal roles in Lakers win

    Lakers veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews played key roles in the short-handed Lakers' much-needed win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

  • Kristen Bell says she felt 'no sparks whatsoever' when she met Dax Shepard. Here's a timeline of their 14-year relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the actors' relationship from when they first met in 2007 to the present day, married with children.

  • White supremacist F. Glenn Miller is dead in a Kansas prison. Forget him but not his crimes

    The domestic terrorist’s cries that the nation is being “taken from us” are exactly what we hear in right-wing rhetoric today.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial on multiple grounds, including a claim of jury misconduct

    Chauvin's attorney filed a motion in Hennepin County requesting a new trial for the ex-police officer, alleging jury misconduct.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • Lil Nas X isn't afraid of 'alienating' straight fans anymore: 'If they feel offended, they were never really here for me'

    Lil Nas X came out publicly as gay in 2019. At first, he said he worried about the reception to his new music from his straight fans.

  • A federal judge ordered the DOJ to release a memo that Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, saying 'it is time for the public to see' it

    "It is time for the public to see" the memo, Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in a searing opinion issued Tuesday.