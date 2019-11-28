Compare Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods & Apple TV Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on the newest iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K & more Apple devices

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple deals of 2019? Retail Fuse monitor savings on iPhone 11, iPad Air (2019), MacBook Pro, Apple Watch 5, AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, iPod Touch (7th Gen) and iMac over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Apple deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple brand has been associated with innovative products that feature cutting-edge technology. The launch of every Apple product is met with anticipation, long lines and public excitement. The newly released iPhone 11 Pro line boasta clearer display, a faster processor, longer battery life, and better triple-lens camera. For laptops, the MacBook remains the number one choice, while those who prefer the convenience of tablets go for the iPad. Other Apple products that give real value for money are the Apple Watch and AirPods.

When does Black Friday officially start at Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday and Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and December 2, respectively, this year.

To build interest for the four-day sales weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon starts offering holiday deals in the first week of November. Once Black Friday week commences new deals are added hourly until the shopping holiday ends in early December. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Walmart usually launches its Black Friday sale online on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 28th) while in-store sales start on Thanksgiving day itself.

Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday at all major online retailers. Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week further extends the shopping holiday by an extra week, adding new deals not available the week before.

