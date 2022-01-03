How much should you be paid in 2022? Compare 250,000 salaries from top companies with Insider's Salary Database

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Insider has compiled more than 250,000 salaries across more than 250 companies to help you determine how much you should be paid as you kick off your job search in 2022.

The data comes from visa disclosures and can be used to compare salaries across industries, companies, and locations.

Check it out here.

Insider has built a searchable database of over 250,000 salaries from more than 250 companies so that you can know how much you should be paid.

America has long had a taboo against salary sharing, and public disclosures are only required when companies hire immigrant using different visas.

Insider has compiled that public information into a database, searchable by employer name, industry, type of job, and job location. Firms like Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Google, and Amazon were selected by Insider's reporters because of their newsworthiness and how popular they are with job hunters.

