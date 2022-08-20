We compared food courts at Costco and Ikea. Costco was the overall winner, but Ikea's desserts were a game-changer.

Insider compared the food courts at Costco and Ikea in Londo. Beatrice Nolan/Insider

We compared meals at two major stores with food courts: Costco and Ikea.

Costco's food court was our favorite, especially the £1.50 hot dog.

We found Ikea's range of desserts was surprisingly impressive.

Ikea and Costco are two major retail stores where shoppers flock to for their famous food courts. We visited a Costco and an Ikea store, both in London, to see which menu was the best.

Insider reviewed food courts at Costco and Ikea stores in London. Dave Rushen/Getty Images

Costco, being a US retailer, had mostly American food on its menu. Swedish furniture giant Ikea, on the other hand, had a variety of dishes but the desserts definitely had a Scandinavian-style touch.

First up was Ikea's penne pasta and tomato sauce. It was as uninviting as it looks. We thought the sauce was bland and the floppy pasta was an insult to Italy. We rated it 2/10.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Equally as bad was Costco's chicken bake — a breaded log filled with chicken, bacon, cheese, and a Caesar dressing. We gave it a 3/10 because of its unappetizing look, strange aftertaste, and floppy structure that made it awkward to eat.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Ikea's meatballs saved the day. Served with a side of delicious mash potatoes and gravy, we gave the fan favorite an 8/10. They were a bargain too, at £4.25 with the mash and £3 ($3.56) without.

Beatrice Nolan/Insider

Unlike Costco, Ikea offered vegan options. Ikea's plantballs are a vegan version of its meatballs. Costing £3 ($3.56) as well, we thought they tasted almost as good as the originals and rated them 7/10.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Our Ikea meatballs came with a side of potatoes, some were slightly hard but paired with ketchup they were a complimentary side dish. We gave them a 4/10.

Beatrice Nolan/Insider

Costco also had a savory dish priced at £1.50 — its famous hot dog. The bun-to-dog ratio was on point, it also had the perfect amount of ketchup and mustard. We rated it 9/10.

Beatrice Nolan/Insider

On par with Ikea's vegan plantballs was Costco's chicken sandwich. The burger, filled with two pieces of breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomato, cost £3.95 ($4.78). It got a 7/10 from us.

Beatrice Nolan/Insider

At Costco, we tried a slice of pepperoni pizza. The slice was large for only £1.85 (about $2.30). It was quite greasy but this didn't deter us from eating the whole serving. We rated it 8/10.

Beatrice Nolan/Insider

Costco had a limited selection of desserts in the food court. The best one was its £1.70 ($2) strawberry ice cream sundae, although the white chocolate flakes and sauce made it sickly. We also thought the portion was oversized, so we gave it 5/10.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Ikea had a larger range of desserts that were much tastier than Costco's. We started with the Daim, a chocolate cake with crunchy caramel. We gave it a 6/10.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Next up was Ikea's Swedish cinnamon bun. It was delicious, light, and not too sweet. We rated it 7/10.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Our overall winner was Ikea's chocolate cake. Gooey, rich, and paired with a sharp berry jam. We gave it full marks, 10/10 — even higher than the Costco hotdog.

Kate Duffy/Insider

From Costco's drinks selection, we tried the iced mango smoothie. It was cold and refreshing, we gave it 8/10.

Beatrice Nolan/Insider

Ikea had a wide selection of drinks. We went for Firefly's chilled botanical drinks, including peach and green tea, and kiwi, lime, and mint tea. We found both to be refreshing after the desserts.

Beatrice Nolan / Insider

Despite Costco's main courses, including its hot dog, edging above those at Ikea, the retailer's desserts were disappointing compared to the Swedish furniture store's sweet treats. The chocolate cake knocked our socks off.

Insider

