We compared grocery prices for you. This Bellingham store was the most affordable

As high grocery prices have become painfully normal these days, The Bellingham Herald has compared prices at local grocery stores for you.

Here are prices we found at several Bellingham grocery stores on Friday, May 5:

Gallon of milk

▪ A gallon of Fred Meyer’s 1% milk is $3.19, up from $2.99 last month.

▪ A gallon of Safeway’s Value Corner 1% milk is $3.19, down from $3.29 last month.

▪ A gallon of Walmart’s Great Value 1% milk is $3.63, up from $2.92 last month.

▪ A gallon of Haggen’s Value Corner 1% milk is $3.99, the same price as last month.

▪ A gallon of WinCo Foods’ 1% milk is $3.19, up from $2.92 last month.

▪ A gallon of Whole Foods Market’s 365 1% milk is $3.89, the same price as last month.

▪ A gallon of Trader Joe’s 1% milk is $3.79, the same price as last month.

Dozen eggs

The price for a dozen eggs varies depending on egg size, grade and color.

▪ Fred Meyer has a dozen Kroger Grade AA Large Eggs for $2.79, up from $2.69 last month.

▪ Safeway’s dozen Lucerne Farms large eggs are $2.79, down from $2.99 last month.

▪ Walmart’s dozen Great Value grade AA large eggs are $3.32, up from $2.98 last month.

▪ Haggen’s dozen grade AA large eggs are $3.19, down from $3.29 last month.

▪ WinCo Foods’ dozen extra large eggs are $2.68, down from $2.63 last month.

▪ Whole Foods Market’s large white grade A eggs are $3.79, up from $3.69 last month.

▪ Trader Joe’s dozen cage-free, grade A large white eggs are $3.69, down from $4.29 last month.

Sandwich bread

▪ Sandwich bread prices vary by weight and type of wheat.

▪ Fred Meyer has a 20-ounce loaf of Kroger Enriched White Bread for $1.99, the same price as last month. That’s .09 cents an ounce.

▪ Safeway’s 16-ounce Value Corner Bread loaf is $1.29, the same price as last month. That’s .08 cents an ounce.

▪ Walmart’s 20-ounce loaf of white sandwich bread is $1.32, the same price as last month. That’s .07 cents an ounce.

▪ Haggen’s Signature Select 22.5-ounce white bread loaf is $2.19, the same price as last month. That’s .09 cents an ounce.

▪ WinCo Foods’ white 20-ounce sandwich bread loaf is $1.28, the same price as last month. That’s .06 cents an ounce.

▪ Whole Foods Market’s classic white 24-ounce loaf is $3.29, the same price as last month. That’s .13 cents an ounce.

▪ Trader Joe’s white 22-ounce sliced bread loaf is $1.99, the same price as last month. That’s .09 cents an ounce.

Cheerios cereal

When it comes to cereal, there are so many to choose from. This month we compared an 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios:

▪ Fred Meyer’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.49, the same price as last month. That’s 50 cents an ounce.

▪ Safeway in Bellingham’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $6.49, the same price as last month. That’s 72 cents an ounce.

▪ Walmart’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $3.68, up from $3.66 last month. That’s 41 cents an ounce.

▪ Haggen’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $6.49, the same as last month. That’s 72 cents an ounce.

▪ WinCo Foods’ 18-ounce box of Cheerios is $5.99, up from $5.49 last month. That’s 33 cents an ounce.

▪ Whole Foods Market’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.99, up from $3.99 last month. That’s 56 cents an ounce.

▪ Trader Joe’s 15-ounce box of Joe’s O’s Cereal is $1.99, the same price as last month. That’s 13 cents an ounce.

Chicken breast

We also compared the prices of boneless chicken breasts:

▪ At Fred Meyer, boneless skinless chicken breasts from the meat counter are $4.49 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Safeway, a 2.5-pound bag of frozen boneless skinless chicken breast is $9.99, or $3.99 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Walmart, three pounds of frozen Great Value Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is $9.74, or $3.16 per pound, down from $10.97, or $3.66 per pound last month.

▪ At Haggen, refrigerated boneless, skinless chicken breasts from the meat counter are $4.99 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At WinCo Foods, a 3-pound bag of frozen boneless chicken breast is $8.43, or $2.81 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Whole Foods Market, refrigerated boneless, skinless chicken breast from the deli is $6.49 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Trader Joe’s, refrigerated organic and free-range boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $6.99 per pound, the same price as last month.

The most-affordable grocery store

If you add the total cost of these five items from each store, Walmart had the most affordable prices with a total of $15.11, compared with $14.54 last month. WinCo Foods came in second ringing up at $15.13 compared with $15.95 last month. WinCo Foods was followed by Fred Meyer at $16.95, Safeway at $17.75, Haggen at $20.85 and Whole Foods Market at $22.45. This is the second month in a row that the stores ranked in this order.