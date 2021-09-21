Comparing Earth's seasons with other planets

The Daily Beast

Natalie Behring/GettyInvestigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say.Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the description of” the van-life blogger, authorities announced Sunday. Although Petito’s parents have been notified, a full forensic examination of the body has not yet been compl