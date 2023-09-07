Compass Counseling seeks 'authentic connection' between patients, staff

Sep. 7—Lindsey Lanham felt she was "naturally" a helper growing up, which led her to becoming a licensed therapist.

"I don't know if I knew initially right off the bat, or even when I started college, that it would be counseling that I was led to," she said. "But I knew (that I was going) to work with people."

After completing her undergraduate studies at Georgetown College in 2005, Lanham began her professional career in case management working with the population of people who had disabilities before heading back to school — earning her master's degree in mental health counseling from Western Kentucky University in 2008.

"The organization I worked for actually had therapy positions there, so I moved into a therapy role and then moved into a supervisor role, the director role," she said, "and then I decided to step out and (do) my own thing."

Lanham's "own thing" was becoming a business owner of Compass Counseling of Owensboro, which all began after a counterpart she had history with opened Compass' first location in Paducah in 2013.

"She kind of ventured out, and stepped out first and said, 'Hey, this is kind of going really well. Do you want to see what it looks like in Owensboro?' " Lanham said.

Compass Counseling of Owensboro opened up in 2015 at 2707 Breckenridge St. before expanding its reach with a second location at 2309 Frederica St. three years later.

The company — which offers counseling for a number of ages and groups, targeted case management and telehealth services — has also opened up a location in Henderson, which Lanham oversees as vice president.

Though Lanham had prior management experience, she said taking on her own business came with a few learning curves.

"I worked for a really large organization that had departments for everything," she said. "When I stepped out, it was me and only me to oversee everything initially."

In the first year, Lanham said the Breckenridge Street location started out with three therapists while trying to gain referrals and building a reputation locally.

"I think quality has always been the focus from the very beginning; clinical excellence from the beginning," she said.

In the past eight years, growth in both staff and patients has increased exponentially — with a total of 19 team members across both locations and going from "the low hundreds" to " thousands" seeking care, Lanham said.

"We may have envisioned a little bit of growth, but never to this degree," she said.

Additionally, Compass has gone beyond the four walls of its facilities by providing community engagement initiatives through events, presentations and trainings throughout the local area.

Lanham feels the growth in people seeking out services is due to therapy becoming part of the norm in society and being more embraced in the last decade.

"It's just been a really cool thing to see because I've been in the field for so long, and I feel like early on it was mandated in some way or it was 'the sickest of the sick' that you were seeing," she said. "Now, and even since COVID, I feel like there's been a lot of education (out there).

"Your mental health is just as much a part of you than any other type of health that you would focus on. We do preventive care in the medical field, ... (so) why are we waiting years and years to get help?

"I feel like it's been a significant change in our field alone."

As the business is a few short years away from celebrating a decade, Lanham said the main goal is simply letting people know she and her staff are here to help.

"There's no judgment and ... we want an authentic connection with your counselor, for there to be a rapport and a feeling of ease," she said. "... We want to do this well ... and we want to be the most trusted provider in western Kentucky."

For more information, visit compasscounseling.com.