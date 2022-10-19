Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Is About To Turn The Corner

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. The US$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$49m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.8m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Compass Diversified's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Compass Diversified is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Diversified Financial analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$72m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Compass Diversified's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Compass Diversified currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Compass Diversified's case is 95%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

