Compass Group PLC Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $20.87 per share and the market cap of $37.2 billion, Compass Group PLC stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Compass Group PLC is shown in the chart below.





Because Compass Group PLC is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.08% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Compass Group PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Compass Group PLC at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Compass Group PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Compass Group PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Compass Group PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $25.1 billion and earnings of $0.083 a share. Its operating margin is 3.41%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Restaurants industry. Overall, the profitability of Compass Group PLC is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Compass Group PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Compass Group PLC is -4.6%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Restaurants industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -19.5%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Restaurants industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Compass Group PLC's return on invested capital is 3.56, and its cost of capital is 7.67. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Compass Group PLC is shown below:

In summary, Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGY, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Restaurants industry. To learn more about Compass Group PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

