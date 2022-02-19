Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$15.75 Price Target

As you might know, Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) recently reported its annual numbers. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$6.4b, while statutory losses ballooned to US$1.51 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Compass

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Compass' six analysts is for revenues of US$8.06b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 49% to US$0.62. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.11b and losses of US$0.48 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Compass even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a considerable increase to per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 13% to US$15.75, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Compass, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$21.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Compass' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 26% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 45% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Compass' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Compass' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Compass going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Compass that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.