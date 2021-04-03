Compass Just Went Public, Placing Robert Reffkin on a Path to Become America’s Youngest Black Billionaire

Andrea Blackstone
·2 min read

 

Robert Reffkin is projected to become America’s youngest Black billionaire. If you are unfamiliar with him, now is a prime time to learn a few tidbits about Compass Inc. ‘s Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of a technology-focused brokerage. Compass Inc. was co-founded in 2012 by Reffkin. Ori Allon, another entrepreneur, is the other founder.

According to Compass’s website, Reffkin is on a mission to help everyone find their place in the world. He earned his B.A. and M.B.A. from Columbia University. Compass’s headquarters are located in New York, although real estate markets are served nationwide.

Bloomberg reported that Reffkin raised $450 million in an initial public offering (IPO) of the company on Wednesday. Bloomberg also said stated the sale was cut in half from the company’s prior target as tech shares sank this week. It supposedly priced at the low end of a reduced range with investor enthusiasm waning for high-flying startups that received a boost from Covid-related demand, according to Bloomberg.

Although Reffkin’s high-profile career travels have included career stops at McKinsey & Co., the White House, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bloomberg said that it was a real estate startup that vaulted him to an ultrarich status. Bloomberg also stated that Reffkin must show that his investments in technology talent can justify Compass’s valuation; the company has yet to turn a profit.

Fintecology further reported that when Compass started trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the company reportedly priced its initial public offering at $18 a share yesterday. In conjunction, Fintecology stated that the firm’s valuation is now $7 billion. While reporting, Fintecology added that although the IPO raised about $450 million for Compass, which is less than half of what it had previously sought, it will place Reffkin as having one of the largest fortunes amassed by any executive in the real estate industry over the past decade.

“According to an analysis by Insider, the IPO could put Robert Reffkin, the 41-year old cofounder of Compass, on the path to earning more than $1 billion. That total comes from adding together stock awards he has been granted by the company, other stock promised to him if the shares meet ambitious prearranged pricing targets, and awards that will vest over time,” Fintecology reported. “If Reffkin is able to collect all of the shares, it would make him only the eighth Black billionaire in America — and the youngest.”

On Reffkin’s LinkedIn account, he explained why he started his booming company in the first place. He also tagged someone special named Ruth in a post he shared yesterday.

“I started Compass because of my mom, Ruth, a single mom who embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and is now one of Compass’s 19,000+ amazing agents. It was a great honor to have her join me this morning at the NYSE !

Recommended Stories

  • Home Cleaner Swan Revives U.S. IPO at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Swan Daojia, the maid and home-maintenance service provider formerly known as 58 Home, has revived its planned U.S. initial public offering as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The startup backed by China’s Craigslist-equivalent 58.com Inc. could seek a valuation from the listing of about $3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Following a round of investment last year in which Sequoia Capital China participated, 58.com is no longer Swan’s largest shareholder, one of the people said.The company delayed its planned first-time share sale early last year as the coronavirus outbreak crippled customer demand, Bloomberg News had reported.Deliberations are still ongoing and details of the potential offering such as valuation and timeline could change, the people said. Representatives for 58.com, Sequoia Capital China and Swan Daojia declined to comment.Founded in 2014, Swan Daojia is a platform providing services in China ranging from flower delivery and house repair to home cleaning and babysitting, according to the company’s website. It operates in over 400 cities and has more than 6,000 employees. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ping An Ventures and KKR & Co. jointly invested $300 million in the startup in October 2015.In June, 58.com agreed to a buyout deal at about an $8.7 billion value, to a consortium including private equity firms as well as founder Jinbo Yao.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Compass IPO debut: Here's how the stock is doing

    Compass (COMP), the real estate tech company, backed by Softbank, went public on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Shares opened at $21.25 popping as much as 22% in the first few minutes of trading.

  • Facebook message encryption won't happen until well into 2022

    Facebook has said it will take until next year to implement a controversial plan to encrypt its messaging apps, amid concerns from police and child safety campaigners that the move will make it easier for criminals to share abuse images. Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of safety, told The Telegraph that the social networking giant expected to make the change at some point in 2022. A spokesperson added that this would be the earliest it would encrypt messages. Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg promised in 2019 that the company would allow its messaging apps - Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp - to send messages between one another, as well as introducing end-to-end encryption, which means only the sender and receiver can read them. Currently only WhatsApp’s messages are end-to-end encrypted. The move has been seen as a way for Facebook to burnish its privacy credentials and boost its messaging apps against rivals such as Apple’s iMessage. However, critics say it would make it more difficult for regulators to break up the company. The plan has also alarmed security services and campaigners since Facebook is the world’s biggest reporter of child abuse, flagging thousands of cases to police last year. “I think we’re looking at a launch of encryption that’s well into 2022,” Ms Davis said, adding that it was taking time to work through details of the move. Facebook has previously said that it would take years to make the switch but has not given a date. Ms Davis added that Facebook had not taken a decision on whether Messenger Kids, a service for under-13s that allows parents to view their children’s messages, would be included in the company’s encryption plans. Facebook has not released Messenger Kids in the UK or Europe amid concerns from data regulators, but has said it hopes to expand it to more countries in future. The company has come under criticism for planning to encrypt messages, with MPs warning earlier this year that the changes would make it easier for paedophiles to share images. Ministers were this week reported to be considering forcing Facebook to provide a “backdoor” that would let police access messages when encryption is introduced. Its lengthy implementation of the plans is believed to be down to the technical challenges of integrating the messaging services and making them work across different devices, as well as concerns from campaigners. Ms Davis said Facebook was introducing alternative ways to prevent paedophiles using the service after it introduces encryption, such as preventing connections between abusers and children and encouraging users to report illegal imagery. Facebook says it has already been forced to turn off its child abuse detection systems in the EU due to recently-introduced privacy laws.

  • This Torrid Market Still Has Plenty of Room to Run

    While the first quarter saw beaten-down names coming back into favor—with energy stocks gaining more than 30%—it also saw worrying signs of excess.

  • Biden pushes back on criticism of raising corporate tax

    "Asking corporate America just to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all," the president said.

  • Drought is back. But Southern California faces less pain than Northern California

    Record amounts of regional water storage will buffer urban Southern California from the effects of drought this year.

  • A Potential 10-Bagger After Warren Buffett's Own Heart

    Prior to exiting the industry completely, Warren Buffett had long been a lover of the newspaper business. The conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, sold its entire stake in BH Media Group in January 2020. Included in the collection of local newspapers were names such as The Buffalo News and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, among many others.

  • Americans are bracing for higher taxes under Joe Biden

    Now, data suggests more people don’t want to take the chance they’ll have to pay higher taxes on that money in the future. With President Joe Biden unveiling details Wednesday on a $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan powered by corporate tax hikes, information from Fidelity Investments could be an indication of what some individual taxpayers think the president has in store for them. “Income tax rates have no place to go but up,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas.

  • Capitol police officer killed after suspect attacks him with car

    Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the killing of Ofc. William Evans, on 'Special Report'

  • Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.

  • Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides

    Lisa Irving says she faced harassment and rejection after being refused rides on 14 occasions.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief over 50 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

    Malik Monk to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, joining All-Star rookie LaMelo Ball on the shelf.

  • Father, son play catch outside Fenway Park before Opening Day

    It really doesn't get more wholesome than this! Travis Gonick and his 9-year-old son, TJ, played catch outside Fenway Park before today's season opener. With the exception of last year due to COVID restrictions, TJ has been to every opening day game since he was born.

  • 3 things Biden's Department of Education has done so far to tackle the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis

    In two months, Biden's Education secretary has canceled $2.3 billion of debt for defrauded borrowers and those with disabilities. Billions more await.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Homicide chief criticises force used on George Floyd

    The testimony comes on the fifth day of a murder trial against ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to ‘jab and go’

    A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said UK medical regulators are now formally assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson. Ministers are hoping the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering. Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, seen as the workhorse of the Government’s vaccination roll-out, has to have two jabs, 12 weeks apart, before being fully inoculated. The hope is that the Janssen jab will be attractive to young people who will be desperate to start enjoying a summer by the time the vaccine roll-out reaches them. Government sources said the first Janssen jabs will be in people’s arms by July at the earliest, around the time the youngest adults will be receiving their first jabs. The UK Government has ordered 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which uses the same type of technology as AstraZeneca’s vaccine. One source said: “Where it will be useful is it could work really well for the younger cohort - the 18 to 29 year olds. One hit and you are done - and you are off to Ibiza.”