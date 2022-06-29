Compass Mining CEO, CFO resign after utility payment default allegations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monika Ghosh
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chief technology officer
    Executive-level position focusing on scientific and technological issues

Delaware-based Bitcoin mining hosting firm Compass Mining announced Tuesday that its chief executive officer Whitney Gibbs and chief finance officer Jodie Fisher have resigned, effective immediately.

See related article: U.S. leads in Bitcoin mining as China’s share drops to zero: Cambridge data

Fast facts

  • The firm’s board has appointed chief technology officer Paul Gosker and chief mining officer Thomas Heller as co-presidents and interim CEOs.

  • Dynamics’ allegations are “completely incorrect [and] lack any factual support,” Compass said in a statement.

  • Compass has filed a lawsuit and requested expedited relief to protect itself and consumer interests, Compass said.

See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

Recommended Stories