Compass Montessori Junior High welcomes students back to renovated space

Dec. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — Staff and students at Compass Montessori Junior High are happy to be back in what feels like a new home.

This week, the school welcomed its 23 students to the 101 North Park location after renovations were completed before the Thanksgiving weekend.

"The project was actually completed ahead of schedule," said Michele Shane, Head of School for The Children's House. "It's been a really great space for all of us to be in."

In March, a water filter leak in a condominium above the school caused an estimated 16,000 gallons of water to flood the downtown location, causing damage to much of the 6,000-square-foot facility and equipment.

"One of our teachers had come in to water plants during the weekend, ironically, when she discovered the mess." said Shane.

It was then that many parent volunteers stepped up to move equipment out of the flooded class space into unused space on the same. The renovation and restoration projects started in May with demolition taking place. Between then and the completion of renovations, classes were held in the same space.

When doors opened Monday morning, according to a press release from The Children's House, students came to a "freshly reimagined space that reflects the values of the school and fully supports the Montessori educational philosophy, processes, tools, teaching methods, and culture."

The new facility takes advantage of natural light, and includes a new amphitheater and library, both overlooking downtown Traverse City.

The redesign project was led by the Neidorfler Group, a local architecture and interior design firm. Misha and Jeff Neidorfler, parents of two Compass Junior High graduates, were excited to be involved with the school again.

"Raising our two children through this school gave Misha and I a unique perspective in the design process," said architect Jeff Neidorfler. "We wanted to create a feeling for everyone who walks through the door to know they've arrived at a special place and that learning here is different."

Charlie Schrader, an eighth-grader at Compass, said his favorite new feature is the gathering space overlooking Front Street. "It's really neat to have the amphitheater there for us, as well as the projector screen."

Caroline Williams, also an eighth-grader, is a fan of the new library space that overlooks North Park Street. "I really like the library," she said, but choosing a favorite genre she admits is a challenge. "My favorite book here is 'Words on Fire,' it's historical fiction."

According to The Children's House website, the focus of Compass Montessori Junior High is to "empower each student to imagine their direction in life as they embark on their journey from adolescence to adulthood."

"We thought to bring adolescence to work in a urban space gives them a great opportunity to create community partnerships." said Shane, "Part of their work is learning what it means to be an adult, and they have many different types of adults helping them learning about different types of careers."

"The goal is to continue to develop community partnerships, get these kids out in the community, create some internship opportunities. now that we're finally settled, it gives us the opportunity get more grounded in the community." Shane said.

"We hope to be in this space for generations to come."