Compensate Post Office victims as some are dying, claimant urges PM

Alan Bates said victims of the Post Office scandal were ill or dying and that the situation 'shouldn't be allowed' to continue

A leading campaigner in the Post Office scandal has called for all victims to be compensated now because some are dying, as the Prime Minister suggested the Government will take action.

Alan Bates, one of the lead claimants who is also a representative of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, said that financial redress “should not be forgotten” as Rishi Sunak suggested exoneration was being looked at.

Mr Bates said: “60 or 70 [victims] have died so far and it’s not just that, I hear from people in the group – partners and husbands and wives – they are ill or dying as well as the individuals involved. This has been going on for years and years and it shouldn’t be allowed.”

It comes after the Prime Minister said the Justice Secretary is “looking at” the option of exonerating all postmasters involved in the scandal.

Only 93 convictions overturned

More than 700 sub-postmasters were convicted between 1999 and 2015 after Horizon, a faulty Fujitsu accounting system, made it seem as though money was missing from their businesses.

Only 93 convictions have been overturned since it emerged the system was defective while almost 60 have died waiting for justice, with four postmasters having taken their own lives.

A new ITV drama about the scandal, which finished last week, has prompted fresh political pressure as well as calls for Paula Vennells, a former Post Office chief executive, to lose her CBE.

When asked on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg whether he would exonerate “everybody” or remove the Post Office’s ability to prosecute, Mr Sunak replied: “The Justice Secretary is looking at the things that you’ve described.

“It wouldn’t be right to pre-empt that process. Obviously there’s legal complexity in all of those things, but he is looking at exactly those areas. It’s right that we find every which way we can, to try and make this right for the people who were so wrongfully treated at the time.

“Compensation is a part of that, but there are legal things that may be possible as well and that’s what the Justice Secretary is potentially looking at.”

In response to the Prime Minister’s comments, Mr Bates said it was “a step in the right direction” but that financial redress needs to remain a priority.

“The financial redress the original group is due should not be forgotten – that’s my big push at the moment and nothing should stand in the way of that,” he said.

“That should be given the priority because we’ve been waiting over 20 years in a number of cases. It’s absolute madness why it’s got to sit wallowing in bureaucracy instead of actually getting it sorted and getting the money out to people.”

The Prime Minister refused to set a deadline for compensating all of the sub-postmasters affected but said the nation had been “shocked” by the ITV drama and said it depicted an “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

The four-part ITV series has renewed pressure on the Government to look into the scandal - ITV/SHUTTERSTOCK

On Sunday, Lee Castleton, a former postmaster and victim of the scandal, said they are “traumatised” and it is “like a war” to try and get compensation.

Mr Castleton, who was pursued through the courts and had to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds and went bankrupt, described the situation as “complicated and combative”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The victims are traumatised. It has been a long time of 25 years and £135 million has been paid to some of the victims, but we have had £150 million-plus paid to lawyers.”

“We are just normal run-of-the-mill people. We have legal people with us but it is so difficult and it is like a war,” he added.

There are three different compensation schemes ongoing with many former postmasters looking to recoup the money they wrongfully paid to the Post Office for debts they did not owe.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, is examining whether all sub-postmasters affected should have their convictions quashed, and if the Crown Prosecutions Service should take over the appeals process from the Post Office.