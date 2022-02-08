Competency again at issue as judge again orders Rincon jailed. He likely won't stay there.

Ruben Rincon, 29, of Las Cruces pictured Oct. 25, 2021.

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of dozens of misdemeanor and low-ranking felonies over the last two years was jailed again by a judge on Tuesday morning.

Ruben Rincon, 29, was arrested on Feb. 5 after police said that he broke into someone's home on the 5400 block of Cristo Rey Street in Doña Ana and was discovered by the resident to be asleep. When the resident confronted him, police said Rincon flailed his arms and caused the resident to believe that she would be attacked.

Rincon is charged with one count of breaking and entering, and one count of petty misdemeanor assault. Shortly after his arrest, prosecutors filed a motion requesting a judge to hold Rincon in jail.

Ultimately, 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea sided with prosecutors and ordered Rincon held in jail, just as he had several weeks ago. When explaining his ruling, Perea said that he was convinced Rincon posed a threat to the community and that Rincon had demonstrated he would not follow conditions of release ordered by the court.

It's marked the second time that Perea has ordered Rincon held in jail in the last month. On Jan. 14, Perea ordered Rincon jailed after he was accused of one count of battery on a police officer and one count of violating a restraining order.

According to an affidavit, Rincon returned to the home of a relative with a restraining order against him. When police were called and Rincon was detained, police said that he spit on an officer as they drove him to the detention center. Not long after, a competency review found Rincon not competent to stand trial in that matter and he was released from jail.

At the request of his lawyer, Public Defender Lara Smalls, Rincon will be subject to another competency review hearing but the same report and findings from the previous review will be used. That indicates that he will again be found not competent to stand trial in the alleged breaking and entering case.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, court records show that Rincon has been accused of trespassing or criminal trespassing 24 times. In that same period, Rincon has never been convicted nor has he pleaded guilty to any trespassing charges. Instead, Rincon's cases are either dismissed by prosecutors or, more commonly, Rincon is found incompetent to stand trial.

Recently, prosecutors attempted to commit Rincon into a mental health facility but came up short. In that case, a judge ruled that Rincon did not meet the standard for forceful commitment. Before that hearing, Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart attempted to take Rincon to the county's Crisis Triage Center. In that episode, Rincon was turned away because the Triage Center staff said there was no nurse on sight to assist him.

But in the hearing on Tuesday, Rincon's attorney told the court the best course of action would be for prosecutors to pursue a civil commitment, something that another judge had also recommended.

Smalls also blasted prosecutors for using the pretrial detention system in Rincon's case. While prosecutors argued that Rincon's alleged criminal misconduct was escalated, Smalls pointed out Rincon's alleged charge of battery on a peace officer and the petty misdemeanor assault were extremely minor.

"But this mechanism that the state has chosen to use to try and address this is one, not the appropriate mechanism, and two, it's not going to treat the problem at all," Smalls said. "The detention center is not the proper place for mentally ill people who need treatment."

For now, that is where Rincon will be held.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

