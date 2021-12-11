Competency decision stands in Bills murder case

Dec. 11—The defense attorney for the man accused of the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills said he will not challenge a determination by two court-appointed psychologists that his client is mentally competent to stand trial.

Attorney Robert Fogg told Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J, Murphy III that had he "no intention" to challenge the competency determination for Yasin Abdu-Sabur.

Murphy had previously ordered an examination of Abdu-Sabur to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial on a single count of second-degree murder in the gruesome slaying of Bills in 2015. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been held without bail since his indictment and arraignment.

His indictment by a Niagara County grand jury capped a five-year manhunt to find Bills' killer.

The two psychologists took just over a month to interview and evaluate Abdu-Sabur before determining that he understood the charges he was facing and would be able to assist his attorney in preparing a defense.

Murphy, who has reached the mandatory retirement age for judges in New York and must leave the bench at the end of the year, will not preside over a possible trial for Abdu-Sabur. Newly elected County Court Judge John Ottaviano would conduct that trial tentatively scheduled to take place in March.

An earlier hearing revealed that Niagara County prosecutors have given Abdu-Sabur's defense a list of potentially 400 witnesses in the case against him.

Abdu-Sabur, 37, formerly of the Falls, was picked up by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies at a South Carolina jail in February 2020 after he completed a one-year sentence for a conviction on domestic violence and child neglect charges. He had been linked to Bills' murder in 2019.

Bills' body was discovered on June 16, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Investigators found only her torso, her head and limbs had been removed.

She had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.

In December 2019, investigators discovered the murder scene.

Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high-tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.

Investigators eventually loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.

The trove of forensics they found, along with other information obtained by Falls Police detectives, led to the charges against Abdu-Sabur.