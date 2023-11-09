Competency evaluation again ordered for mentally ill man charged in 'spree killing'

Alto Miles, strapped to a restraint chair, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Chris Wagner's courtroom on Oct. 27. Miles, who is mentally ill and charged in four killings, refused to plead guilty in front of a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge last week despite signing a plea agreement. He will be evaluated for mental competency for a ninth time since being indicted three years ago.

A mentally ill man charged in four killings, who refused to plead guilty in front of a judge last week despite signing a plea agreement, will again be evaluated for mental competency.

Alto Miles has “decompensated,” his attorney Will Welsh told Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Chris Wagner at a hearing Thursday.

Welsh said Miles, 46, has not been able to engage with him about the case.

Wagner ordered an evaluation to determine if Miles can understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense.

Since being indicted three years ago in what prosecutors called a "spree killing," Miles has been evaluated for competency at least eight times, according to court documents.

Miles has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, but when he is properly medicated, according to the documents, he is mentally competent.

'I'm God'

On Oct. 27, Miles was expected to plead guilty to four counts of aggravated murder. But almost immediately after being wheeled into the courtroom, strapped to a restraint chair, he became agitated and refused to plead.

Miles, who wore a screen over his face in case he spit, shouted profanities and talked about shooting people in the head or face. At one point, he said, “I'm God.”

On Thursday, he was scheduled to appear by video for a plea hearing.

Wagner expressed sympathy to the families “who keep having to go through this.” A competency hearing is set for Dec. 14.

Miles initially faced the death penalty, but in September, Wagner ruled that Miles’ mental illness made him ineligible, under the law.

The fatal shootings happened in April 2020, possibly within a few hours of each other. Investigators believe the first two killed were Miles' one-time girlfriend, 35-year-old Tasia Mason, and 56-year-old Bridgett Carter. Their bodies were found on April 10, 2020 at an apartment in North Avondale. That same day, William Bowen III, 28, and Michael Eves, 47, were fatally shot at an Avondale apartment.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged in 'spree killing' again to be evaluated for competency