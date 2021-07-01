Competency evaluation for man charged with child sexual abuse reset

Jul. 1—A Stillwater man charged with child abuse and sexual battery returned to court for a competency evaluation hearing, but it was reset to a later date.

Mark Douglas Haskins, 37, of Stillwater, was one of four people who were scheduled for competency hearings before Judge Katherine Thomas on Wednesday.

Haskins was previously charged with child abuse in May 2020 and more recently was charged with sexual battery in March.

Haskins is represented by attorney Royce Hobbs in both cases.

His case was originally set for next week, but was stricken and is now set for July 28. He remains out on bond.

Former Payne County correctional officer charged with child sexual abuse set for final pretrial

Lane Tyrel Long was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019 after he was accused of having an illegal sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Earlier reporting by the News Press said Long admitted to knowing the relationship was wrong, due to the girl's age.

Long has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and will be in court Friday morning.

He is on the upcoming jury trial schedule.