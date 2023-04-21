Competency evaluation ordered for Ashtabula murder suspect

Apr. 21—ASHTABULA — The woman accused of killing Chad Fitzer, 48, of Ashtabula has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

Laura Regina White, 53, of 1813 Harbor Ave., Ashtabula, attended her pretrial Thursday morning before Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo.

White quietly sat next to her public defender, attorney Tina Scibona, at the defense table during the proceedings.

The judge continued White's $1 million cash, surety or property bond and ordered the competency evaluation to determine if she's capable of understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against her or assisting in her defense.

Police believe White shot Fitzer to death with a handgun on April 4 or 5, and then hid his body in a crawl space at the rear of the house, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

White is charged with five felonies: aggravated murder with a firearm specification; murder with a firearm specification; felonious assault with a handgun; tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison, DiGiacomo said.

City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper declined to comment on a possible motive or any additional details because it's an ongoing investigation.

Fitzer was reported missing April 5 and last seen in the 1800 block of Harbor Ave., police said.

Early last Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at White's Harbor Avenue residence, where they discovered a deceased male, who had suffered one or more gunshot wounds, Stell said.

Police suspected foul play and arrested White on a warrant involving unrelated charges of kidnapping and assault with a razor, according to Stell and court records.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office performed a preliminary autopsy, which showed Fitzer suffered two gunshot wounds — one in the neck and another in the chest, Ashtabula County Chief Coroner's Investigator, Amber Stewart said Thursday.