Competency evaluation ordered for Lima murder suspect

Aug. 11—LIMA — A jury trial for Melvin Boothe, the Lima man charged with charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death last summer of 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, will not take place next month as scheduled.

Boothe's lawyer feels the mental competency of his client is in question. Defense Attorney Zachary Maisch last week filed a motion requesting the court require Boothe to undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.

Maisch in his motion expresses a belief "that the defendant may have a mental illness or defect that makes him unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in the court at this time, unable to effectively communicate with counsel and unable to assist in the preparation and defense of his case."

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered Boothe to undergo an examination on Sept. 14 at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton. Psychologists at the center are required to prepare and submit to the court within 30 days of that examination a report detailing their findings.

A jury trial scheduled for Sept. 13 will be continued to a later date.

Butler's body was found June 13, 2020, at Martin Luther King Park, a short distance from the Eighth Street residence where prosecutors say Boothe and Butler lived together. Police discovered Butler's body buried in the woods on the south side of the park.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the Eighth Street residence. Butler was not located but her belongings were found there.

Other items found inside the residence included muddy boots and shoes, receipts for shovels and a pick, and cleaning supplies.