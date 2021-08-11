Competency evaluation ordered for Lima murder suspect

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 11—LIMA — A jury trial for Melvin Boothe, the Lima man charged with charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death last summer of 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, will not take place next month as scheduled.

Boothe's lawyer feels the mental competency of his client is in question. Defense Attorney Zachary Maisch last week filed a motion requesting the court require Boothe to undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.

Maisch in his motion expresses a belief "that the defendant may have a mental illness or defect that makes him unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in the court at this time, unable to effectively communicate with counsel and unable to assist in the preparation and defense of his case."

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered Boothe to undergo an examination on Sept. 14 at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton. Psychologists at the center are required to prepare and submit to the court within 30 days of that examination a report detailing their findings.

A jury trial scheduled for Sept. 13 will be continued to a later date.

Butler's body was found June 13, 2020, at Martin Luther King Park, a short distance from the Eighth Street residence where prosecutors say Boothe and Butler lived together. Police discovered Butler's body buried in the woods on the south side of the park.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the Eighth Street residence. Butler was not located but her belongings were found there.

Other items found inside the residence included muddy boots and shoes, receipts for shovels and a pick, and cleaning supplies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese, Russian militaries hold drills in northwest China

    Chinese and Russian troops have engaged in joint exercises in northwestern China in a sign of growing military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid shared concerns over the instability in Afghanistan. The military exercises involving ground troops and combat aircraft are to continue through Friday in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The region is located in northwestern China east of Xinjiang, where China has detained more than 1 million Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in what it calls a campaign against terrorism and extremism.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • A cult following for Cameron Herrin has grown on TikTok since he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the deaths of a mother and daughter

    Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence

    A man who was already serving time in jail found himself in an unbelievable predicament when he discovered his cellmate […] The post Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen for 5 years

    The 46-year-old admitted and pleaded guilty to the molestation while as a pastor in Cypress Station. The victim was 13 when it started, prosecutors said.

  • Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

    A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cook County Judge Arthur Willis ordered Morgan — previously identified as Emonte Morgan — held without bond on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • Ghislaine Maxwell prepared to give evidence on behalf of Prince Andrew

    Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to give evidence on behalf of Duke of York after he was sued for the sexual assault of a teenage girl 20 years ago.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.

  • Online creator Chris Chan, charged with incest, said 'I'm famous on the internet' in first court appearance, according to report

    Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.

  • China: Canadian citizen loses appeal against death penalty

    The verdict comes as an extradition battle in Canada for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou continues.

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]

  • 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

    Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.

  • Parole allowed for man who buried California victim alive

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.