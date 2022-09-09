Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of impersonating parent at Greene Co. school

A competency hearing has been ordered for the man police say impersonated a parent at a Greene County school, with the intent to kidnap a child.

Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was ordered to have a competency evaluation Thursday, according to online court records.

Court records showed that Duran’s evaluation must be completed and submitted to the court by Oct. 17.

On Wednesday, a Greene County Common Pleas Court judge denied Duran bond, ruling that he must stay in custody until his trial begins.

“The Court has considered the factors outlined...and finds by clear and convincing evidence that Duran poses a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the community and that there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” Buckwalter said in the decision, released Wednesday afternoon.

“Therefore, for good cause shown, it is the order of the Court that the State’s motion to deny bail, filed on September 1, 2022 is granted. It is further the order of this Court that bail is denied in the above caption case,” Buckwalter said.

Duran was indicted by a Greene County grand jury on one count attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and escape last week. Charges stemmed from an incident at St. Brigid School on Aug. 22.

On the day of the incident, the school’s principal, Terry Adkins, called 911 and told dispatchers that there was a trespasser at the school. In a previous statement to News Center 7, Adkins described Duran’s behavior as “noticeably unusual.”

When they got the school, police interviewed Duran in the parking lot. After giving different reasons as to why he was there, police said he admitted to wanting to kidnap a child.

Duran voluntarily agreed to come to the Xenia Police Division to speak with officers, but when he was taken to an interview room, he attempted to stab a Xenia officer with a pen that was on the table. Video obtained through a public records request shows Duran grab a pen on the table and lunge toward an officer.

After being detained and taken into custody, Duran told an officer that he went to St. Brigid School “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” according to the affidavit.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.