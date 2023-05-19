Competency evaluation ordered for Rochester Christmas murder suspect

May 19—ROCHESTER — An attorney for accused murderer Mustafa Rahshad Bush on Friday, May 19, 2023, asked for a competency evaluation for his client.

During a First Judicial District Court hearing, Bush's attorney, Graham Henry, said over the course of several weeks, conversations with Bush have led him to question his client's competency to stand trial.

"I do think there's grounds for it. It's based off conversations with Mr. Bush I've had," Henry said, addressing Judge Douglas C. Bayley.

Henry asked for a 20.01 competency evaluation to be performed.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said he had talked with Henry and had no objection to an evaluation of Bush being done.

According to Minnesota court statute 20.01, "If the prosecutor, defense counsel, or the court, at any time, doubts the defendant's competency, the prosecutor or defense counsel must make a motion challenging competency, or the court on its initiative must raise the issue. The defendant's consent is not required."

The statute goes on to say that if reasons exist to doubt the defendant's competency, the criminal proceedings must be suspended.

Bayley ordered the evaluation be done within 60 days. A new hearing was ordered for 9 a.m. July 21, 2023, to hear the results of the evaluation.

Bush, 39, is facing one charge of second-degree murder not premeditated but with intent, one charge of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and one first-degree drug possession charge, all felonies.

According to reports, the body of Kimberly Robinson, of Rochester, was found Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in a ditch in Cascade Township by a woman walking her dog near River Bluff Lane Northwest and West River Road. When the dog started pulling on its leash, the woman looked down and saw what she thought was an arm.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 26, a nude Robinson was found lying on her back about seven to 10 yards into the roadway ditch and officers determined that she was dragged there feet first based on a continuous drag mark pattern visible in the snow. Police found a walking pattern from where her body was placed back to the roadway.

Story continues

An autopsy showed she was shot through her neck from left to right, which appears to have caused her death. Robinson also had a contusion on her forehead that appeared to go to the bone of her skull.

Law enforcement worked through blizzard-like conditions while processing the crime scene.

When her body was found, blood appeared to have been spread along the shoulder by a snowplow.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Robinson and Bush were dating and the pair had recently gotten into an argument. The couple lived together in a southeast Rochester home, but Robinson told a witness on Christmas Eve that she was then staying with a friend.

Cell phone data from both Robinson and Bush show them following a similar path throughout Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Witnesses also put Robinson and Bush together the evening of Christmas Eve and the early morning of Christmas Day.

Blood evidence was found in several locations in Bush's vehicle, including in the front passenger area, the driver's seat belt and areas of pooling blood in the passenger compartment, though forensic testing has not been completed on the samples to determine the source.

Bush disposed of several items in a burn pit at a southeast Rochester home, a witness told law enforcement. An investigator with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office observed several burnt clothing items and glasses frames in the pit from a recent fire.

Bush cleaned out his vehicle in the garage of a friend Dec. 26, a witness told an investigator. Bush was observed by witnesses and law enforcement moving different items from his vehicle to other places for several days following the death of Robinson.

On Dec. 28, Bush came to the Olmsted County Law Enforcement Center with a family member following the transfer of items from his vehicle. Several items were found that belonged to Robinson in the vehicle he arrived in, which was not his vehicle. A bag in the vehicle contained several of Bush's items and about a half pound of cocaine.

Reporters Abby Sharpe and Mark Wasson contributed to this report.