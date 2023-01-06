New competency exam sought in 2016 EC homicide case

Jan. 6—EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County's district attorney is seeking a new competency exam for the Eau Claire man accused of fatally shooting his north side neighbor in July 2016.

District Attorney Peter Rindal has filed a motion suggesting that Shane M. Helmbrecht's newfound freedom he is experiencing as part of his protective guardianship has potentially changed his competency status.

Judge Sarah Harless has scheduled a Feb. 9 motion hearing to determine whether a new competency exam should be ordered for Helmbrecht.

An Eau Claire County judge in 2018 ordered that Helmbrecht be placed on a civil mental commitment because he is a danger to himself and others as a result of his mental illness.

The judge ordered the civil commitment after ruling that Helmbrecht is incompetent to assist with his defense and is not likely to gain competency in the future.

Helmbrecht, 50, at that time was placed on a Chapter 51 commitment, which provides legal procedures for voluntary and involuntary admission, treatment and rehabilitation of people afflicted with mental illness, developmental disability, drug dependency or alcoholism.

The criminal case against Helmbrecht was then suspended indefinitely to allow prosecutors to petition the court at a later date if Helmbrecht's mental status changes.

Helmbrecht has had nine different competency evaluations since September 2016. He was found not competent to assist with his defense in six of the evaluations and competent in the other three.

In half of the evaluations where Helmbrecht was found incompetent, the evaluators believed he was not likely to ever become competent.

In four prior competency hearings, judges found Helmbrecht competent once and not competent to assist with his defense at the other three hearings.

Helmbrecht is charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Jenny Ward, 36, in her home at 105 Simon Court.

In his motion filed late last year seeking a new competency exam, Rindal said the county learned that Helmbrecht was living at Hollister House in Tomah.

Helmbrecht has no restriction on his movement to and from Hollister House and is privileged to come and go as he chooses without mandated supervision. He was also issued a valid Wisconsin driver's license in April 2021, Rindal said.

This demonstrates "he possesses the requisite faculties necessary to safely and responsibly operate a motor vehicle on the public roadways," Rindal said in his motion. "All of this information suggests that the defendant is offered a variety of privileges which implicate an ability to function at least somewhat independently in society."

This "leads the state to conclude that the defendant's competency status has potentially changed and that he has potentially become competent," Rindal said.

According to court records, staff at Hollister House told a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy that Helmbrecht "typically does not leave unless he is signed out by his family, but he does leave on his own to do something, like go to the nearby library."

Hollister House staff told an Eau Claire police officer in October that Helmbrecht's care plan does not include any restrictions.

In a letter to the court in November, Helmbrecht's attorney, Michael Cohen of Eau Claire, said Helmbrecht is under a protective guardianship and is monitored on a regular basis by a multitude of people.

"He is not obviously a flight risk," Cohen said of Helmbrecht. "He has not gone anywhere since the time he was placed on his placement back in 2018. There is no allegation of any further criminal activity."

According to the criminal complaint:

Helmbrecht told police that voices in his head were terrorizing him and telling him his neighbors were harming children.

Helmbrecht entered Ward's home at 6:30 a.m. July 30, 2016, and shot her twice. A medical examiner conducting the autopsy said one of the shots hit her heart and the wound was not survivable.

Helmbrecht told police he was feeling pressure from neighbors. He said he talked with only two neighbors, and "everyone else seemed standoffish and strange to me." He believed his neighbors thought he was a pedophile.

Ward's husband was not home at the time of the shooting, but her 14- and 11-year-old children were in the residence.

Helmbrecht's parents told police their son served in Iraq and Afghanistan and needed medical attention because he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.