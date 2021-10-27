Competency hearing conducted for murder suspect in eye-gouging case

Oct. 27—PRINCETON — A man who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in May 2020 after an argument about a crowing rooster led him to gouge out his neighbor's eyes will remain hospitalized after being found incompetent to stand trial and unlikely to become competent in the future.

Richard Wayne Ellison, 48, of the Rock area was arrested on May 17, 2020 for the murder of Benny Foutch, 72, of Reese Harmon Ridge Road. An investigation began when the Princeton Rescue Squad answered a call about a mental hygiene case and found the victim's body outside his home.

Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department stated in his report that Foutch was found on his porch, "blood was coming from his orbital sockets."

Ellison's girlfriend told detectives that "Richard had made some comments about the rooster belonging to Benny Foutch bothering him with the noises it made. She advised he went up there and that she heard some beating noise on the building area where the rooster was kept and then she heard some angry yelling," Horn stated in his report. "She had left because she was afraid of Richard Ellison and how he was acting. She later came back and advised that Richard Ellison admitted to her that he killed the rooster and that he killed him, pointing up to Benny's residence."

Horn later interviewed Ellison after advising him of his Miranda Rights.

"I asked him what happened with him and Benny, he then made the hand motion of pressing his thumbs to his eyes," Horn stated in the report. "He advised he went up there to kill the rooster because of a movie he had watched and because it was crowing. He later explained that he pressed his thumbs into Benny's eyes, he advised that he stayed there until he knew Benny was dead. He made the statement that he killed him, referring to the incident with Benny. He made a reference that Lucifer made him do it. He kept asking me to shoot him, that he deserved it. He then talked about getting somebody in the jail to kill him."

In June 2020, Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills ordered that Ellison undergo a psychiatric evaluation to help determine whether he was competent to stand trial.

Ellison appeared Tuesday along with personnel from William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital by teleconference before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a status and competency hearing. Swope was informed that after 240 days at the hospital, Ellison had not been restored to competency.

"This is one of the most egregious cases I've had in 43 years," Swope said. "And there is no way this gentleman is being released from the hospital without my approval. This is one of the most frightening things I've ever read."

Swope told Ellison that he had not been found guilty of a crime, but he was not competent to stand trial and was unlikely to be restored to competency in the foreseeable future.

Ellison was then told that "when and if" he recovers from his mental illness — he is being treated for schizophrenia — and is not a danger to himself and other people, he could be released, Swope said, adding that in his experience, the hospital "does an outstanding job" in such cases. Swope also told Ellison that he did have a role in how long he is confined.

"Like I say, in a large part, it's up to you," Swope said.

The West Virginia Legislature recently passed a new law that requires certain reporting to the court in cases like Ellison's, who was found incompetent to stand trial and not likely to attain competency in the future, said Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, who represented the state Tuesday with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe.

"And Judge Swope had the entire treatment team from Sharpe Hospital and my office and defense lawyers involved to make sure that the commitment order follows the new law and that this individual will never be released without authorization of the Circuit Court of Mercer County," Cochran said after the hearing. He's been committed there from some time, but the new law requires a final civil commitment be made."

"In this particular case, I agree 100 percent with the judge's findings and rulings," Cochran said. "He will not be released without an order here from the circuit court."

Ellison could be tried for second-degree murder in the future, Wolfe said. First, he would have to be competent to stand trial, and then he would have to be found criminally responsible.

