Competency hearing in Lacey's Spring mass shooting set for May 18

May 5—A competency hearing for one of the two defendants in the largest mass shooting in Morgan County history has been set for May 18, according to court records.

At the request of the attorneys for John Michael Legg, 21, Circuit Judge Stephen F. Brown ordered the hearing to determine if Legg is competent to stand trial for the June 4, 2020, slayings of seven people. Legg is accused of six counts of capital murder following the shooting deaths at what authorities said was a drug house at 522 Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs. The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

The order states the court expects to have reports presented from examining psychologists or psychiatrists, and the defendant will have an opportunity to testify, to present evidence, to subpoena witnesses on his behalf and to confront or cross-examine witnesses who appear at the hearing.

The order also states "that the defendant declined to participate in the evaluation as it concerns mental state at the time of the offense."

Legg's attorneys Johnny V. Berry and Brandon C. Little, both of Cullman, could not be reached for comment.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said his office will be present at the hearing.

"(Legg) is entitled to a competency hearing," Anderson said. "We will be there to stand by our position. We have all the confidence in the world that Judge Brown will make the correct decision."

Under the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, "A defendant is mentally incompetent to stand trial or to be sentenced for an offense if that defendant lacks sufficient present ability to assist in his or her defense by consulting with counsel with a reasonable degree of rational understanding of the facts and the legal proceedings against the defendant."

In October, Brown denied Legg's request for youthful offender status. Legg was 19 when he was charged with taking part along with Frederic Allen Rogers, 24, of Woodville, in the septuple murders.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease and mental defect to the six capital murder charges they are facing.

At a preliminary hearing in 2020, FBI investigator Chris Hendon testified that Rogers gave a written statement that said he fatally shot James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville.

Rogers' statement, according to Hendon, said Legg was responsible for the shooting deaths of homeowner Tammy England Muzzey, 45, Emily Payne, 21, and Dakota Green, 17, all of Valhermoso Springs.

A small dog also was shot and killed in the house, authorities said.

Anderson said the state would seek the death penalty against the two defendants.

According to a search warrant affidavit, a witness said Legg and Rogers were members of a club called 7 Deadly Sins, which also included at least three of the homicide victims.

Rogers and Legg "became upset, particularly Legg, over the perceived disobedience towards the club and the theft of several of his firearms a few hours before the homicides," according to the affidavit.

"The witness stated that Rogers and Legg stated something to the effect of, 'We're going in there by force and wipe the slate clean.' The witness stated that Rogers and Legg continued to state that the 'club' would be dismantled by the end of the night."

Rogers and Legg were apprehended in Stayton, Oregon, 2,517 miles from Decatur, on June 21, 2020, and transported back to Morgan County. They remain in the Morgan County Jail.

Authorities found about 60 spent bullet casings in the house. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said all of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The seven deaths tied for the most during a mass killing in the nation in 2020.

The FBI has said the Valhermoso Springs killings appear to be "the second-largest mass shooting" in state history, behind a 2009 shooting in Geneva County that claimed 10 victims and the shooter.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.