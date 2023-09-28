Competency hearing for murder suspect set for Oct. 4

Sep. 28—JEFFERSON — A competency hearing to determine if an Ashtabula woman accused of murder is able to stand trial is scheduled for next week in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Laura Regina White, 53, of 1813 Harbor Ave., is accused of killing Chad Fitzer, 48, of Ashtabula.

The results of two competency exams will come to light at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the courtroom of Judge Thomas Harris.

Police believe White shot Fitzer to death with a handgun on April 4 or 5, and then hid his body in a crawl space, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said.

White is charged with five felonies: aggravated murder with a firearm specification; murder with a firearm specification; felonious assault with a handgun; tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

If convicted of murder, White faces life in prison.

Since her arrest, White has been held on $1 million cash, surety or property bond, according to court records.

Ashtabula City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper has declined to comment on a possible motive.

Fitzer was reported missing April 5 and last seen in the 1800 block of Harbor Ave., police said.

When police executed a search warrant at White's Harbor Avenue residence, they found a deceased male, who had suffered one or more gunshot wounds, Stell said.

Police suspected foul play and arrested White on a warrant involving unrelated charges of kidnapping and assault with a razor, according to court records.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office performed a preliminary autopsy, which showed Fitzer suffered two gunshot wounds — one in the neck and another in the chest, Ashtabula County Chief Coroner's Investigator, Amber Stewart said.