Competency hearing ordered for Rochester man who pleaded guilty in deaths of pregnant woman, toddler

Aug. 26—A competency hearing was ordered Wednesday for a Rochester man who pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman and her toddler and then weeks later filed a motion to withdraw the plea saying he was "coerced into entering guilty pleas."

The case of 30-year Renard Carter was scheduled Wednesday for a motion hearing in Olmsted County District Court to determine if Carter would be allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Carter pleaded guilty on July 15 in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder, second-degree murder with intent, and second-degree murder of an unborn child. On Aug. 5, Carter filed a motion to withdraw his guilty pleas, asserting that he was "coerced into entering the guilty pleas," according to the supporting affidavit for the motion filed by Carter's attorneys.

As part of the plea, Carter admitted that on Sept. 10, 2020, he strangled 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller and then tightened a phone charging cord around the neck of 23-year-old Keona Sade Foote, causing her to die. Portions of the incident were video recorded and posted on social media.

Foote was in the first trimester of a pregnancy at the time of her death. Foote and Miyona were found dead on Sept. 13, 2020, in their home at Olympik Village Apartments, at 402 31st St. NE, Rochester.

Carter was arrested on Sept. 14 in South Carolina after police said he went there with plans to kill a former girlfriend. He was shot by law enforcement officers as they arrested him.

In court Wednesday, supplementary counsel for Carter told Judge Lisa Hayne that Carter has "certain challenges with reading, writing, understanding complex ideas" and as such makes him vulnerable or susceptible to being persuaded by authority figures. The attorney, Susan Elias, requested the court order a competency hearing to give a better sense of what Carter's challenges may be and how they relate to his motion to withdraw his pleas.

Acknowledging that there was little leeway for the court to deny the request and while not formally objecting, Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford expressed concerns. Citing previous court hearings, Woodford told the court that Carter has shown good verbal communication skills as well as the ability to describe events and answer questions posed to him.

Woodford also noted that while Carter has more than 15 adult prosecutions, concerns over competency had not been raised since 2005, when Carter was a juvenile.

Hayne ordered the evaluation, but stated she had no concerns about Carter's competency when she accepted his plea in July.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 on the matter. After a determination is made on Carter's competency, a hearing on the motion to withdraw could be held. A sentence hearing that was scheduled for Sept. 1 was canceled.