Competency hearing requested for Oklahoma death row inmate

Aug. 19—EDITOR'S NOTE — This story has been updated to correct a previous version.

Attorneys seek a competency hearing for an Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in October.

Benjamin Cole, 59, was sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County and faces an Oct. 20 execution date — but public defenders argue his deteriorating mental state leaves him unfit to be put to death.

"Mr. Cole suffers severe, diagnosed mental illnesses," attorneys wrote in the request for a competency hearing. "Moreover, Mr. Cole's mental capacity to consult with his counsel and to participate meaningfully in his defense has been nonexistent and challenged since the inception of this case."

Court records state Cole was playing a video game in December 2002 when his infant daughter started crying. He paused the game, pulled her feet backward to the point of breaking her spine, then started his game again.

Records state Cole denied any issue when the child's mom asked why she turned blue and foamed at the mouth. The child died at the hospital.

Public defenders wrote in the request that Cole's mental state has been challenged since the case was first filed and reiterated those concerns. They wrote Cole exhibited detached and incongruent behavior, an MRI showed a lesion on his brain, doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia, and more.

Cole's conference is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 21 to request a competency hearing — and court filings show many of the same competency challenges brought in hearings about his case in 2015 before Oklahoma's moratorium on executions.

Oklahoma's parole board previously voted 3-2 to deny Cole clemency in August 2015 after defense attorneys and a doctor described his mental state as declining and saying he could barely communicate.

Cole would crawl on the floor and refuse to talk with attorneys or doctors during visits — which an assistant attorney general argued were choices he made and not a sign of insanity.

Story continues

Prosecutors also argued Cole acknowledged his execution date and signed paperwork, according to the warden and staff at Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Cole declined to appear for the 2015 clemency hearing — but Cole appeared in a competency hearing later that month, when he answered few questions and told a judge he was being executed to "Go home to be with Jesus," according to reports at the time. A jury found him competent to proceed.

Cole is also set for a clemency hearing Sept. 27 before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Oklahoma law requires clemency hearings for death row inmates to be scheduled 21 calendar days before the scheduled execution date.

Each inmate is allowed 20 minutes to speak to the board. The victims' families also receive 20 minutes to speak.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys then each get 40 minutes to address the board with the option to reserve time for rebuttals.

Board members will then vote. If the board votes in favor of clemency, the decision will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who can then either accept or deny the decision made by the board.

Data from the Death Penalty Information Center shows an Oklahoma governor accepted recommendations for commutations four times since the death penalty was reinstated in 1990.

The most recent was Julius Jones in 2021 by Stitt. On Sept. 13, 2021 the Board voted to recommend Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life with the possibility of parole and on Nov. 1 the board recommended clemency for Jones.

Stitt accepted the commutation just four hours prior to Jones' scheduled execution and modified the recommendation to ban Jones from applying for "commutation, pardon, or parole for the remainder of his life."

Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com