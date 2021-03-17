New competency hearing scheduled in 2015 death
Mar. 17—PEABODY — As the sixth anniversary of the bludgeoning death of Donna Buonanduci approaches, her ex-husband is preparing for another hearing that will determine whether he stands trial in her killing.
Joseph Buonanduci, 52, of Peabody, is facing a first-degree murder charge in his former wife's March 27, 2015, death.
Donna Buonanduci, 45, who worked in a day-care center, had moved to Marblehead following the couple's divorce. On the day of her murder, she had dropped by the Putnam Street home where he still lived to pick up some bedding for their son, and brought along the family dog to visit.
When she didn't return home, their son and his grandfather went to the Peabody home, where her body was found in a closet and police found a hammer and a bat. Joseph Buonanduci was arrested the following day after a police chase on Route 495 that ended when he crashed into a guardrail in Amesbury, killing the dog and seriously injuring himself.
No trial has taken place, however.
A 2014 stroke caused by a failed suicide attempt left him with what a judge in 2017 called "significant neurological deficits" that, the judge concluded, would make it too difficult for him to understand the legal process or assist in his defense.
At the time, Judge Kenneth Salinger acknowledged testimony of two experts who had evaluated and worked with Buonanduci and testified that he was aware that if found competent he would have to stand trial. Salinger deemed him incompetent.
More than three years after that decision, a new hearing on the issue has been scheduled for May 21.
Testimony from the same experts, psychologist Robert Joss for the defense and psychiatrist Dr. Russell Vasile, is expected at the hearing, which will take place before a different judge.
Both have prepared new reports on his status.
If the case goes to trial, Buonanduci's attorney, John Morris, has said he will mount a lack of criminal responsibility or "insanity" defense in the case.
The competency hearing had been expected to take place on Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, but there was no session available.
