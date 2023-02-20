Competency hearing scheduled for Brownsville man accused of killing kittens

Feb. 20—Five months after he was arrested and accused of killing two kittens, a hearing will be held for a 23-year-old Brownsville man to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Eulalio Medrano apparently became outraged and killed the two kittens in September 2022, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department reported.

Medrano's competency hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before 404th state District Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati.

A Cameron County grand jury on Nov. 2, 2022, indicted Medrano on two counts of cruelty non-livestock animal.

According to the indictment, did intentionally and knowingly kill the two kittens by "a manner and means unknown to the grand jury."

The kittens belonged to his mother.

According to an affidavit, sheriff's deputies responded to a home at the 9700 block of Cornejo Drive in Brownsville on Sept. 5, after Medrano's mother called the department to report she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation over a cellphone.

The mother told deputies her son was not acting as himself and may have been under the influence of an illegal substance, the criminal affidavit reads.

When one of the deputies went inside the home to see if Medrano was still there, he noticed a couch had been flipped over, and items were thrown around the floor. The deputy also spotted a kitten that appeared to be deceased, with "fresh blood in the mouth and the eyes area," the affidavit reads.

The deputy also noticed a blood trail leading from the home to the backyard, where he found another dead kitten near a fence line. Another blood trail was found at this location as well, the affidavit states.

The deputy also spoke to Medrano's sister who said she had locked herself inside her room and could hear the kitten crying in pain, according to the affidavit.

Medrano's mother said the kittens belonged to her and were alive prior to her son showing up at her home.

She also said Medrano was with her when she dialed 9-1-1 but used a garden hoe to get in through a window.

As of Monday, Eulalio Medrano remained in custody at a Cameron County jail on a $45,000 bond.