Competency hearing scheduled for today for Green Bay woman accused of strangling, decapitating man

Taylor Schabusiness

GREEN BAY - The woman accused of killing a Green Bay man and cutting off his head is expected in Brown County court today for a competency hearing.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, will appear before Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh for a ruling on whether the court case against Schabusiness can proceed, or whether Schabusiness requires treatment for mental-health issues that would affect her ability to assist in her defense.

On March 17, Walsh granted a request for a mental health examination to see if Schabusiness is able to understand her case and assist her defense attorney. If an evaluation finds she's not competent to stand trial, the case would continue only after she's treated.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Shad Thyrion, a friend from Green Bay with whom she occasionally used drugs. They also had a sexual relationship, Brown County sheriff's investigators said.

Schabusiness faces three felony charges in connection with the killing. Besides first-degree intentional homicide, she is charged with mutilating a corpse and third degree sexual assault of Thyrion.

Schabusiness was arrested Feb. 23 and is being held in the Brown County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. She is charged as a repeat offender because she was convicted of battery/threatening a judge, and trying to flee from a judge, in a vehicle in 2020.

She told city police investigators that the pair planned to get high and later decided to engage in sexual acts that included Schabusiness choking Thyrion. They first smoked marijuana with a friend in Schabusiness' Eastman Avenue apartment, police said, then she and Tyrion injected each other with trazodone and began smoking methamphetamine.

Soon after, the friend left, they told police, and the couple drove back to Thyrion's apartment and went to the basement.

Sometime the night of Feb. 22 or the early morning of Feb. 23, Schabusiness told police investigators, she tried to choke Thyrion, using one of two chains he had brought with him, until he was no longer conscious. She said she kept choking him for "three to five minutes" without success, but eventually, he "turned purple."

Then, she said, she blacked out. When she regained consciousness, she told investigators, Thyrion was no longer breathing.

Using a bread knife and other knives she obtained from the home's kitchen, she began dismembering Thyrion's body.

Police said Thyrion's mother awakened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Feb. 23 and noticed a light was on in the basement. She walked down the stairs and discovered the couple had left but had left a bucket on the basement stairs. When she moved a towel that was covering the bucket, she found Thyrion's head.

Schabusiness was arrested that morning at the Eastman Avenue apartment.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Competency hearing for Taylor Schabusiness in beheading case