Competency hearing set for accused killer

Nov. 8—A Cherokee County judge has ordered mental observation/evaluation to determine the competency of a man accused of killing three people.

Robert Edwin Lewis appeared before Associate District Judge Joshua King on Monday, Oct. 31. His attorney, Velia Lopez, asked for more time in September so an expert could evaluate him.

Lopez filed an application alleging that Lewis is incompetent to undergo further proceedings and asked the court to hold a hearing on the issue.

King asked First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordon if the state had any objection to reviewing the application.

"At this time, the state does not believe, based on what's in this application, that there is sufficient doubt created — in the state's mind, at least," Jordon said.

Lopez said as Lewis' attorney, it's difficult to get a conversation going with her client.

"He can't even [have] a normal conversation with me, and until we can figure out what the real problem is, we can't move forward," Lopez said.

King ordered a mental evaluation for determination of competency ,and Lewis is slated to appear in court Dec. 7.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder. He did confess to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 51, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis' girlfriend.

The bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the property in January at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County.